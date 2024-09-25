Florida is one of the favorite states for local and foreign tourists vacation favorites in the United States. However, if you are looking for an alternative with landscapes just as beautiful as other destinations like Miami but with a more relaxed atmosphere, this may be a great alternative.

It is about Sarasota, a holiday destination with white sand beaches and blue sea. According to the site Visit Sarasotathe county’s beaches offer everything from paradisiacal natural landscapes to activities such as hiking along zipline trails in one of Florida’s largest and oldest state parks, as well as enjoying art shows, gastronomy, luxury accommodations and more.

Sarasota is a vibrant city located on the west coast of the state, on the Gulf of Mexico, and is known for attracting residents and tourists looking for a relaxed atmosphere that combines luxury, exclusivity and sophistication. This place It is located approximately an hour and a half drive from central Florida..

The city has several beaches such as Siesta Key Beach.famous for its soft quartz sand; Lido Key Beach, with a calmer vibe near St. Armands Circle; Turtle Beach, south of Siesta Key, which is great for fishing and kayaking; Crescent Beach, notable for diving at Point of Rocks; Longboat Key, which offers exclusivity and serenity; and Venice Beach, which is famous for the search for fossilized shark teeth.

Sarasota is an ideal destination for tourists looking for luxury and a relaxed atmosphere. Photo:Getty Images/iStockphoto Share

Things to do on the beaches of Sarasota, Florida



According to Visit Sarasota, Not all the beaches in this region are the same They offer a variety of activities to suit all tastes. Here are some options: