KL Rahul KL Rahul has scored 302 runs in 5 matches for Kings XI Punjab. He is the highest run-scorer so far this season. The right-handed batsman has so far scored one century and two half-centuries. He along with Mayank Agarwal has scored the most runs for Punjab. Both these batsmen have scored 63 percent of Punjab’s runs. Rahul would like to give Kings XI a start in Top Gear once again. The Punjab team needed a break after losing three consecutive matches. She has found him and she would like to get on the field refreshed. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Mayank Agarwal Mayank is second in the list of batsmen scoring the most runs this season. The two friends together have scored 572 runs in five matches. Agarwal has also scored a century and has also scored a half-century. He looks in good form and his aggressive style can put pressure on the Sunrisers in the beginning. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

David warner Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner made his first half century of the season in the match against Mumbai Indians. Although he could not win his team, but Warner is a relief for the Sunrisers. Warner will try to continue his form against Kings XI Punjab. It would be beneficial for Sunrisers if Warner gives his team a strong start with Bairstow. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Priyam garg The under-19 player batted sparingly in the match against Chennai Super Kings. He took over the team in difficult conditions and took an aggressive stance once set. With the help of his half-century, the Sunrisers team reached a strong position and eventually won. There is a slight lack of experienced and aggressive batting in the Sunrisers middle order and Garg will have a chance to establish himself in both these places. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Rashid Khan Rashid Khan may not be on the top of the list of wicket-taking bowlers, but scoring runs on his bowling has been very difficult for the batsmen. Their economy has been below 6 against the three teams – Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. And against Kolkata he bowled at the rate of 6.25 runs per over. He has five wickets in five matches and an economy rate of 5.20. The advantage is that the pressure on the batting team increases and in this effort, they lose the wicket. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

In the Indian Premier League 2020, there will be a match between the teams of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI. The Kings XI team have lost close matches and are at the bottom of the points table.