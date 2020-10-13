Companies will want to compensate for the damage caused to the auto industry caused by the Corona virus in the lockdown. This season, Auto Industi expects good sales. At the same time, the major car companies of the country have started launching their cars before the start of the season and many cars are yet to be launched. Which we are telling you about.

Hyundai Elite i20

The first version of the Elite i20 made a mark in the market and set new sales records. In February this year, the company launched the third version of the Elite i20, which people liked very much. At the same time, it is now believed that this model of Elite i20 will be available to the Indian customer in the festive season. At the same time, the company will launch another new version of i20 this month, which will knock the market till November.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift has got its iron not only in the country but also abroad. At the same time, this car is coming once again in this festive season. Swift’s update version is going to be launched soon. According to the information, the company has not made any special change in its look, but instead its power can be increased by adding powertrain to its existing k12 engine. Maruti can launch this car at the end of this month.

BMW 2 series Gran Coupe

Luxury car making company BMW is going to launch a new entry-level vehicle in India. The new BMW 2 Series will be one of the cheapest offerings of the company. The 2 Series Gran Coupe will use the same platform as the BMW X1. The car will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains, but to the Indian customer it will be available only in the diesel version with a 2.0-liter engine.

Audi q2

Due to the slowdown in auto industry, all luxury car makers want to make cars for middle class people at this time. Due to this, Audi is going to launch its car in the luxury segment for the first time, which will be for the middle class family. Audi’s car can be pre-booked for Rs 2 lakh. Audi will use a 2-liter petrol engine in its car, which will be based on ‘Quattro’ technology. Audi will give a four wheel drive system for better control in this new car.

Tata Altroz ​​Turbo variant

Tata Motors’ Altroz ​​has overtaken other cars of its own company in sales. When the petrol variant of this car came in the market, it seemed of little power. Due to which the company can launch a new petrol variant soon. Which will be a 1,109 cc Revotron three-cylinder engine, which will generate 108 PS of power and 140 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

