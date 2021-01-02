The year 2020 proved to be very bad for all stars. There was a loss of about five thousand crore rupees or more in Bollywood. However, this year, many big films will be released, ranging from Bollywood big stars Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Dangal. Aamir Khan’s film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ may be released this year. The film Lal Singh Chadha was to be released in the year 2020. But due to Coronavirus, this film could not be released.

Ayushman Khurana

Every film of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana performs very well in theaters. They are going to be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in 2021.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ will be released on the OTT platform. Apart from this, ‘Maidan’, in which he is playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. ‘The Big Bull’ and ‘Tribhanga’ will be seen in 2021 as producers.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s 4 films may be released this year. Akshay Kumar is shooting for Atrangi Ray and Prithviraj. This year, Akshay Kumar can be seen in many films. If everything goes well, his fifth film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ can also be seen in 2021.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor last appeared in the film Sanju playing the role of Sanjay Dutt. This year, two of his films Brahmastra and Shamshera may be released. Brahmastra is one of the most expensive films in India made by Ayan Mookerjee. Sanjay Dutt is going to be seen with Ranbir in Shamshera.

Ranveer singh

Ranveer Singh has 3 big films lined up for 2021. 83 based on cricket is ready for release. They have finished shooting for Jayeshbhai vigorous. Shooting of Rohit Shetty’s circus is going on. Overall, it is a busy year for Ranveer Singh.

Salman Khan

There have been many plans for Salman, but Radhe is expected to be released in 2021. Tiger 3, Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has just been announced and shooting will start from this year. Salman will be seen in a small role in the final film.