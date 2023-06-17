We’ll give you a hint: his first name is Piet. Can you guess who it is.

Cadillac has not been so relevant to us as Dutch people for a while, but in the meantime they are building very big boxes on the other side of the ocean. The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, with 478 hp and 602 Nm of torque, for example, is an outright BMW M3rival.

Based on this car, Cadillac now comes with a special edition to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the V label. That started at the time with the CTS-V, which was also available from us. The funny thing is: these special editions are named after a Dutchman.

It concerns the ‘Mondrian Editions’, which owe their name to – indeed – Piet Mondrian. You may not know it yet, but the Cadillac logo with the colored areas is inspired by the work of Mondrian. That is why these special editions now also bear his name.

We speak in plural, because it concerns three special editions: the Arrival Edition, the Impact Edition and the Elevation Edition. These all have a different color and a unique Mondrian pattern on the side.

Motor-wise, nothing else has changed, so the biturbo V6 simply delivers the aforementioned 478 hp and 602 Nm. That’s enough to make things difficult for M3s, because the Blackwing blasts from 0 to 100 in less than 4 seconds and the top is at 304 km / h.

The three Mondrian Editions are each built in an edition of 66 pieces. This number is not taken out of thin air, but refers to Cadillac’s number of race victories over the past 20 years. The prices are not yet known, but that might be a good thing. That only makes us jealous. Although this will of course not be the cheapest CT4.

