As the seventh installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, more than Rs 11 crore farmers are going to get Rs 2000. So far, 11.17 crore farmers of the country are availing an installment of Rs 2000 every four months. Modi government has so far sent six installments of 2000-2000 to farmers’ account. Now the next installment is the 7th installment from December. If you also want to take advantage of this scheme, first know about the terms and conditions related to PM Kisan Yojana.

These farmers will not get the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Farm is not your name

To take advantage of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the farmer should have farming land in his name. If a farmer is doing farming but the field is not in his name, he will not be a beneficiary. Even if the farm is named after his father or grandfather, PM farmers cannot take advantage of the scheme.

These farmers do not get benefits

If someone owns agricultural land, but is a government employee or has retired, the current or former MP, MLA, Minister does not get the benefit of PM Kisan Yojana. Apart from this, professional registered doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants or their family members do not get benefit of this scheme.

Those getting more than 10000 pension do not get benefit

If a person owns a farm but gets a pension of more than 10 thousand rupees a month, he cannot be a beneficiary of this scheme. Income tax paying families will also not get the benefit of this scheme.

Benefits to small and marginal families

The guidelines define small and marginal farmers as farmer families in which the husband, wife and minor children have collectively cultivable land of two hectares or less as per the land records of the respective state or union territory.

They can’t get the benefit

– Those who are using agricultural land for other purposes instead of agricultural work.

– Many farmers in villages do farming work on the fields of others but they do not own the farm. The owner of the farm pays some part of the crop or money. Such farmers cannot avail this scheme.

