Being a Formula 1 driver has always been more than accelerating as much as possible and braking as late as possible. Especially since the arrival of sponsors and the big money, as a driver you also have to have a little understanding of… erm… business. Of course, you can also be surrounded by good advisors (in some cases your father’s) et cetera.

But speaking some good English, dealing with the media and knowing what is going on in the world is always a plus. Twenty years ago, for example, you sometimes had a Japanese who drove everyone to pieces in the Formula Nippon, but did not speak a word of English. It sounds simple, but then it gets tricky.

In the 1980s, having an understanding of business was mainly about smoking good cigars and networking. Just ask iron eater Keke Rosberg. However, nowadays it is all about social networking. Crash.net has made an overview of which of the F1 drivers is currently working hardest on this. Or at least, who has the most followers on Instagram.

Because we know, social media is always on the move. Both the platforms used and how many followers you have can be subject to change and do not always say everything. For example, hero Sebastian Vettel only created an account last year… and then suddenly announced his retirement from Formula 1. List leader Hamilton has of course been on the road for a number of years and how many people still ‘really’ follow him is the question. Nevertheless, every post from him is worth gold. Well, here’s the list…

1. Lewis Hamilton: 30.9 million followers

The seven-time champion is also the champion of Instagram and has by far the most followers. In his earlier days, Hamilton often posted snaps of planes and fat cars. These days he also does a lot of woke and the like. Sometimes we can chew that a little better than usual. Being bludgeoned to seals is okay. Much of that other posturing is what we at the editors support. But it often comes across as a bit hypocritical and doesn’t always have to be pushed down the throat like that. Hamilton recently delighted us with a video in which he made the transmission of a Skyline smoke. Look, that’s how we meet him again.

2. Ex aequo: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc: 9.5 million followers

Hamilton’s two alleged heirs to the throne are also his closest rivals on the Gramz. However, the hole is big. Max Verstappen lost about 50,000 followers after the controversy with Perez in Brazil. Well, it wasn’t Max’s smartest move either…

4. Daniel Ricciardo: 7.7 million followers

On the track Daniel is no longer doing so well, next to it he is. The good-natured Ozzie reportedly owes much of his popularity to season one of Drive to Survive. That was just about those few months when Ricciardo briefly seemed to become the new king of Formula 1.

5. Carlos Sainz: 6.1 million followers

Good looks, a factory contract with Ferrari, internet fame through the impersonations of Connor Moore. It is all not enough to trump teammate Leclerc. Carlos Sainz has to make do with 6.1 million followers.

6. Lando Norris: 5.9 million followers

Lando has almost as many followers as his former teammate, but is losing out to Sainz for the time being. However, the still young Briton still has a world to win if McLaren does the same again.

7. Sergio Perez: 5.2 million followers

Perez is an absolute hero in Mexico, but maybe just a little less in the rest of the world. Nevertheless, a respectable number of followers.

8. Fernando Alonso: 4.8 million followers

Fernando Alonso is only four years older than Hamilton, but the Spaniard may be just a bit too old to have a huge crowd of young(er) fans on Insta.

9. George Russell: 4.0 million followers

A number that will no doubt rise as Russell fights for the title next year. Or a comedy piece from his Instagram jokes with unrelenting barrage of ‘George Russell is the type to…’.

10. Pierre Gasly: ​​3.7 million followers

In any case, the Frenchman is doing better than his up-and-coming teammate Ocon.

11. Valtteri Bottas: 3.5 million followers

Apparently not everyone is waiting for nude pictures of the great guy.

12. Mick Schumacher: 3.2 million followers

The young German and descendant of a famous family does not do badly in this list given his achievements. Replacement Hulkenberg does less with 1.3 million followers despite/thanks to his older age.

13. Sebastian Vettel: 2.5 million followers

As mentioned, Vettel only opened an account last year to announce his retirement. Seen in that light, the German has turned out to be quite popular in a short time.

14. Alexander Albon: 1.8 million followers

Perhaps expected higher given Thailand’s support, dry humor and stint at Red Bull. But perhaps the year on the sidelines is playing tricks on Albon.

15. Esteban Ocon: 1.7 million followers

Ocon is not that popular. He also almost always has problems with his teammates and/or with Max Verstappen. Esteban is a fighter who made it to Formula 1 despite a humble background. But he doesn’t really come across as sympathetic.

16. Yuki Tsunoda: 1.3 million followers

In Japan they will use other social media. There can’t be any other reason why this hilarious little guy doesn’t have more followers.

17. Kevin Magnussen: 1.0 million followers

Somewhat older, not from a large country and for years mainly fought rearguard battles: not surprising this number.

18. Lance Stroll: 851,000 followers

And we’re diving under the million with the first of the two Canadian billionaire sons in Formula 1. Although there are of course still a lot of people, the fan appetite for well-paid drivers is apparently relatively small.

19. Guanyu Zhou: 735,000 followers

In China it’s Instagram forbid.

20. Nicholas Latifi: 637,000 followers

GOATifi in particular has/had a cult following from a loyal fan base.

And that was it. For the sake of completeness, here is the list of the teams. It is especially striking that Red Bull has to make do with slightly fewer fans than Ferrari and Mercedes, despite their strong marketing.

ex aequo: Ferrari and Mercedes – 10.2 million followers. McLaren – 10.1 million followers Red Bull – 9.2 million followers Aston Martin – 2.9 million followers Alpine – 2.7 million followers Alpha Tauri – 2.6 million followers Haas F1 – 2.5 million followers Williams – 2.3 million followers Alfa Romeo – 2.0 million followers.

