Just two years after signing, he was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for € 30 million. For years Son, who mainly plays on the left wing, has been one of the absolute key players at Spurs, but this season his performances have exploded again: In 23 appearances he scored 14 goals and provided 7 assists. There are a total of 99 goals and 54 assists in 252 competitive games.

Kroos already impressed in Leverkusen with his strong passing game and precise standards, but to the detriment of those responsible, he returned to Munich in summer 2010, before moving to Real Madrid four years later.

With Bayern and Real from Munich, Kroos celebrated a total of five championships and four times winning the Champions League, and in 2014 he was world champion with the German national team.

After 36 competitive games, Real made use of a buyback clause and paid 6.5 million euros in transfer fees. For six years now, Carvajal has been an integral part of the Los Blancos’ starting line-up, which is why he has played a key role in all 13 titles the Spanish record champions have won since then.

The goalkeeper was loaned out to Leverkusen in the summer of 2011 and sold a year later for 7.5 million euros. The then 19-year-old represented René Adler, who was missing until March 2012 due to an injury to the patellar tendon, with flying colors and impressed in his first season in the Champions League.

Despite Adler’s return, Leno remains number one, which is why the now 35-year-old has been transferred to Hamburger SV. Leno, meanwhile, stayed in Leverkusen until 2018 and was eventually sold to Arsenal FC for 25 million euros. At the Gunners he is not free from criticism, but regularly between the posts.

After 28 goals and 29 assists in 115 games, Calhanoglu moved to AC Milan in the summer of 2017. At the Rossoneri he struggled with starting difficulties, but this season he is one of the top performers. Under Stefano Pioli, he has become a fixed point in the switching game, who is always sought and distributes the balls to his teammates. In the playmaker position, he is currently one of the best players in Serie A.

However, Can was looking for a new challenge in the summer of 2018 and consequently joined Juventus Turin. With the old lady, however, he was unable to prevail, which is why he was handed over to Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. In black and yellow, he is used both in central defense and in midfield and, as in Liverpool, should bring his emotionality and physical robustness to the field. He has managed to do that so far.