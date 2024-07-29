Some objects that we use every day can hide dangers for our health: we have identified 9 of them

We spend a lot of our lives protecting ourselves from germs and bacteria. We disinfect our hands, food and kitchen utensils, but some dangers to our well-being lurk in unthinkable places and in objects that we use every day without the right awareness. Our home is full of seemingly harmless objects and habits that could put our health at risk. In this article we have identified 9 of them, so pay attention because some will leave you amazed!

According to some dentists, brushing your teeth teeth immediately after consuming acidic foods could damage the enamel. It is therefore advisable to wait at least 30 minutes before washing them.

Even the riceknown for its beneficial properties, if left exposed for too long, could contain dangerous bacteria such as B. cereus.

The water of the faucetif not checked for pH, which should have a value around 5 and hard minerals, such as magnesium, potassium and iron, could cause skin problems.

Wearing too much clothes tight It could worsen gastrointestinal problems and lead to yeast infections. Nerves can also be stressed if confined to uncomfortable clothing.

THE popcorn microwaved, once containing diacetyl harmful to the lungs, have been eliminated by the producers. Always better to make them at home if we have in mind an evening in front of a movie.

Fruit and vegetables pre-cut, convenient to consume outside the home, they could contain bacterial pathogens.

Finally the mold which often nests in our homes or in poorly stored foods, can cause serious respiratory problems if inhaled.

Also pay attention to the potatoeseven if they are a precious source of potassium and other mineral salts: they must not be green otherwise they contain high quantities of solanine. A substance that in excess can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and paralysis.

Also there bar of soapif not cleaned properly, may contain harmful microorganisms. So make sure to rinse it well after each use.

We are surrounded by small daily dangers that are better to know and face to protect our health.