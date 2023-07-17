The A2 stretch between Amsterdam and Den Bosch takes about 45 minutes during the day. If you were allowed to drive there at 150 km/h, it would take you half an hour. Worth the effort? Maybe, but above all it would be a lot less boring. Unfortunately, in the Netherlands we will not take Italy and the Czech Republic as an example, because those European countries actually want to increase the maximum speed.

In Italy, a law passed which states that a maximum speed of 150 km/h is allowed on highways with three lanes, an emergency lane and an average speed check. However, until now there has never been a highway in Italy where that higher maximum speed has been introduced. According to the Italian News car does the transport minister of Italy now want to increase the speed.

According to the minister, the highway is safe enough for a higher speed, because only a very small proportion of accidents occur on the highway. In total, 1,550 kilometers of the 7,000 kilometers of highway are eligible for an increase. It is not clear how many highways will actually get a higher limit and when everything will be implemented.

New speed limit of 150 km/h in the Czech Republic

In the Czech Republic, the Prague House of Representatives voted unanimously in favor of increasing the speed limit. You are not allowed to suddenly drive 150 km / h throughout the country, only on new or renovated highways with six lanes. For now, the speed limit only applies to a total of 50 kilometers of highway, reports diepresse. In any case, the entire motorway network in the Czech Republic is only 1,300 kilometers long. If the president agrees, the speed limit will be in effect from January 1, 2024.

Bulgaria and Poland you are allowed 140 km/h

In most European countries the maximum speed is somewhere between 100 and 130 km/h. But there are two countries where you can go a little faster. In Bulgaria and Poland there are certain routes where you are allowed 140 km/h. And did you also know that Germany is not the only country in Europe where no speed limit applies?