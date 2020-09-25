The federal government has also declared Tyrol, Luxembourg and the Czech Republic to be risk areas due to the sharp rise in the number of corona infections. That goes from the List of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which was updated on Friday evening (as of 7 p.m.). On Wednesday, the federal government had already put regions in eleven countries in the European Union on the list.

The following areas have been added since Wednesday:

Denmark: Hovedstaden region

France: Brittany, Center-Val de Loire and Normandy regions

Ireland: Dublin region

Croatia: Lika-Senj County

Luxembourg: the whole country

Netherlands: Utrecht Province

Austria: State of Vorarlberg, State of Tyrol

Portugal: Region (metropolitan area) Lisbon

Romania: Covasna County

Slovenia: Primorsko-Notranjska Region (Coastal Inner Carniola)

Czech Republic: the entire country

Hungary: Györ-Moson-Sopron region

According to the Robert Koch Institute, there is an increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 for the areas. Currently, 15 of the 27 EU states are at least partially classified as risk areas. Spain, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg were completely declared risk areas by the RKI. With the exception of Poland, all nine neighboring countries of Germany were classified as risk areas.

Travelers returning from risk areas must have a corona test within 48 hours of entering the country. As soon as the Federal Foreign Office has issued a travel warning, travelers have the option of canceling their planned vacation free of charge.

The RKI classifies regions as corona risk areas if the number of new infections exceeds 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within a week. (with dpa)