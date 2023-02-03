With all those new brands coming here in 2023, it is sometimes quite difficult to tell them apart. One of those brands is Xpeng. You know, those flying cars that should be there someday. Before you get to the point where you also have an up and down indicator on board, Xpeng will do it with conventional cars. Two of them will be announced today that they are coming to the Netherlands: the Xpeng P7 and G9.

As a new player on the car market, you naturally need a unique feature that will make people buy your cars. It seems that Xpeng is spearheading fast charging with the G9. For this, the brand uses 800-volt charging architecture, which allows you to charge at a speed of up to 300 kW. According to Xpeng, this means that you can have an additional 100 kilometers of range within five minutes.

The Xpeng P7 distinguishes itself by offering more comfort than its bigger brother. For example, the P7 has an electric tailgate, soft close doors and heated steering wheel. By the way: the P7 may load a bit slower, but it is not a drama either. With a suitable 175 kW fast charger, your battery goes from 10 percent to 80 percent charge in 29 minutes.

Specifications of the Xpeng P7 and Xpeng G9

Both the Xpeng P7 and the G9 come in three different versions. The P7 is available as Long Range with rear-wheel drive, Performance with all-wheel drive and Wing Edition, also with four-wheel drive. The G9 is available as a Standard and Long Range with power to the rear wheels, and as a four-wheel drive Performance version.

The G9 is the strongest and fastest of the duo, with 552 horsepower. The top speed is 200 km/h and the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is done in the fastest version in 3.9 seconds. The rear-wheel drive G9s take a lot longer: 6.4 seconds. The Long Range version travels 570 kilometers on one charge, the other two 460 kilometers and 520 kilometers respectively.

Then the P7. It gets 473 hp, but has more torque than the G9 (717 Nm compared to 757 Nm). The 0-100 time is 4.1 seconds for the Wing Edition and 6.7 seconds for the other two versions. The top speed here is also 200 km/h. With the Performance and wing version you can get up to 505 kilometers, but the Long Range comes the furthest: 576 kilometers.

Prices of the Xpeng P7 and G9

The cheapest Xpeng of the two is the P7. For the Long Range version you pay at least 49,990 euros, the Performance goes for 59,990 euros and the Wing Edition is another 10k more expensive: 69,990 euros. As mentioned, Xpeng G9 is a bit more expensive. The standard version goes for 57,990 euros, the version with the largest range costs 61,990 euros and the fastest costs 71,990 euros.

In addition to the Netherlands, Xpeng also immediately takes Denmark, Sweden and Norway with it in its conquest of Europe. From today you can order an Xpeng P7 or G9 here. The brand expects the first deliveries of the P7 to take place sometime in June. You will have to wait a little longer for the delivery of your Xpeng G9, until September.