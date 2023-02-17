Watt is a new player in the car world, but immediately makes it clear that they are serious. For example, they have built an electric sports coupé in the form of a Porsche 356, with more than 160 hp. Now the company is continuing with the opposite of that coupé: a platform for the transport world, in the form of the Watt eCV1.

On the new platform, Watt makes vehicles such as panel vans and small trucks. The platform is called eCV1 and is based on the company’s PACES (Passenger And Commercial EV Skateboard) principle. According to Watt, production of less than 5,000 units per year means that various improvements can be made along the way.

Central driving position

What immediately catches the eye is the central seating position of the driver, just like the McLaren F1. In this case, safety is the reason. Watt says drivers can get in and out safely, whichever side is most convenient. The center seat also allows the A-pillars to retract, which in turn is good for air resistance. Quite important in an electric vehicle.

In addition, it provides a better view to the outside, and a more compact front. Watt also builds eCV1s with two or three seats and with front, rear or four-wheel drive. There’s also another option for extra headroom that allows you to ‘walk around the cab’. Ideal for parcel deliverers.

The weight of the Watt eCV1

The platform is made of laser-cut aluminum. As a result, the weight is only 1,750 kilograms. Company founder Neil Yates is “excited to unveil the Watt eCV1.” “Our unique approach to industry challenges enables the transition to mission-specific, yet cost-effective electric light commercial vehicles.”

Yates also says Watt wants to work with other companies to “create electrified commercial vehicles that are precisely tailored to their needs.” Watt will announce the specifications of the eCV1 in the coming months. The production does not take place in Silicon Valley or any other city in California, but in the hypermodern British Cornwall.