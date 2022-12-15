The cold weather doesn’t do much good for the mood in the morning. More traffic jams, numb fingers and your toes are loose in your footwear. Electric cars also react badly to the winter weather, but which EV is actually the biggest chill? Of course, research has been done into this; these electric cars lose most of their range in winter.

The loss of range during the winter applies to all electric cars, but funnily enough all electric cars react slightly differently to the icy temperatures. Recurrent Auto conducted a study with the data of 7,000 electric cars to see what the impact of low temperatures is on the batteries. There were thirteen popular models in total.

Why does an electric car lose range in winter?

There are two reasons why the range of electric cars decreases in winter. First, the cold temperatures slow down the chemical reaction in the battery. A cold battery simply has less range. Parking indoors or preheating the battery at the charging station before you leave can help with this.

In addition, electric cars must provide heat themselves. With petrol cars, heat is released from the combustion engine for the heater and this can therefore be used ‘free’ to warm up the car. The disadvantage of this is that this heat dissipates in the summer. In an electric car, using the heater costs energy and therefore the range decreases.

Research into the loss of range in winter

In this study, the thirteen electric cars are compared. The standard range is measured at 21 degrees Celsius, the winter range at -7 to 0 degrees Celsius. The researchers had no practical figures for a number of electric cars in the list. For those cars, they make an estimate based on the data that the electric cars show on the on-board computer.

The research shows that the Jaguar I-Pace loses the least number of kilometers when it freezes. According to the results, he goes from 370 kilometers to 359 kilometers. The range of the Opel Ampera-e (the Chevrolet Bolt in the study) is going down the fastest. He loses almost a third of his range (from 370 kilometers to 252 kilometers). Quite a sip on the drink.

Which electric car loses the most range in winter?