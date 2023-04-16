Question: Do you know from the top of your head how much your car weighs exactly? No? Usually that doesn’t matter much, except if you drive a large EV. Then it is useful to consult the specifications, because there is a chance that you are not allowed to enter every parking garage in the Netherlands. Some electric cars are officially too heavy for Dutch parking garages.

If we look at the conditions of the parking garages in the Municipality of Utrecht, it says that cars heavier than 2,500 kilos are not allowed in the garage. Nor are cars of more than 4.60 meters. Q-Park maintains a maximum of 2,800 kilos. And there are already electric cars that exceed this weight.

‘As far as we know, most electric passenger cars are lighter than two tons. At the moment, there are no concerns about the increase in electric passenger cars in parking garages,” the Ministry of the Interior told TopGear. That’s been pretty much the case so far, but some heavy EVs are coming.

New batch of luxury EVs are very heavy

Take the new BMW i7, for example, which we have already seen driving a few times. With a weight of 2,615 kilos, it is officially not allowed to enter many parking garages. The same goes for the Mercedes EQS SUV or the Volvo EX90. American models (which are not supplied here) make it even more colorful: the electric F-150 weighs almost 3,000 kilograms and the Hummer EV is well over that.

These electric cars are not allowed in the parking garages

Car model Weight Kia EV9 2,550 kilograms BYD Tang 2,564 kilograms Hongqi e-HS9 2,580 kilograms pole star 3 2,584 kilograms Lotus Eletre 2,600 kilograms Vinfast VF 9 2,600 kilograms Audi Q8 E-tron 2,610 kilograms BMW i7 2,615 kilograms Rivian R1T 2,670 kilograms BMW XM 2,710 kilograms Volvo EX90 2,718 kilograms Mercedes EQS SUV 2,805 kilograms Rolls Royce Spectre 2,975 kilograms Ford F-150 Lightning 2,989 kilograms Chevrolet Silverado EV 3,628 kilograms Hummer EV 4,103 kilograms

No risk of collapse yet

At the end of last year it was already in the news that electric cars could pose a risk of collapse. This was quickly debunked by One today. Construction experts do warn against fires with EVs. An electric car is more difficult to extinguish and the temperature can weaken the reinforcement of the concrete. Then there is a risk of collapse. Fire safety now seems to be the highest priority.