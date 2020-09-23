Massage Massage is very helpful in reducing pain. Any kind of pain can be reduced by this. If you have started a labor pen and the child is not coming out then this work can be done with the help of massage.

Water therapy Bathing with lukewarm water is also very beneficial. Pain can be relieved by sitting on a school or in a tub of hot water. The waist and lower abdomen should be submerged in water. Do not pour water rapidly on the head. Also read: Labor Pain does not happen in second time

Body moving Walking, stretching and squinting can help reduce labor pains. You can do anything to move the body. You can use a berthing ball to bring the baby down towards the birth canal.

Pain relief There are two types of medications taken to ease pain, a pain reliever that reduces pain but you can feel things. The second anesthetic that numbs. It blocks every kind of feeling with pain. Also read: The pain in the stomach is actually a labor pen or a false alarm

Epidural block This method is most commonly used to reduce pain during delivery abroad. Doctors inject this medicine into the lower back. It starts working in ten minutes. It relieves pain during labor by keeping the body alert. This can reduce blood pressure, which may slow the baby’s heart rate, which is not correct. ALSO READ: These foods will naturally begin Labor Pain

