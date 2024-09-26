Home World

Strokes are increasing dramatically. They are the second leading cause of death worldwide. Researchers blame two widespread eating habits.

Washington – After coronary heart disease, stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability, according to data from the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) project, launched in 1992 by the Harvard School of Public Health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank.

Since 1990, the number of acute strokes worldwide has increased by about 70 percent. At the same time, the number of deaths from strokes has increased by 43 percent. These figures refer to the period up to 2019. In 2019 alone, the GBD study 12.2 million strokes worldwide and pointed out that 101 million people live with the consequences of a stroke. But what are the risk factors for strokes?

Dietary habits are among the drivers of stroke risk

A recent study has addressed this question and concludes that two common eating and drinking habits may be at least partially responsible for the dramatic increase in severe strokes. The study was presented at the World Stroke Congress in Abu Dhabi and in the journal The Lancet Neurology published.

The researchers were able to prove that the consumption of carbonated soft drinks and a diet low in omega-6 fatty acids are among the 23 factors that are ultimately responsible for eight out of ten strokes.

Soft drinks increase insulin levels – and also the risk of a stroke

Strokes occur when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted and brain cells die. The most common cause is fatty deposits or a blood clot that blocks the arteries supplying the brain. Experts have long warned against soft drinks, which have repeatedly been linked to negative consequences for the cardiovascular system and coronary heart disease.

The current study shows that blood sugar and insulin levels rise extremely quickly due to the high sugar content in the drinks. The researchers suspect that the carbon dioxide, on the other hand, does not affect the risk of a stroke.

The authors of the study also point to a diet with too few polyunsaturated omega-6 fatty acids, which are found in vegetable oils, nuts and seeds. They could be responsible for a five percent increase in strokes. According to an analysis, one generation has a particularly unhealthy diet.

“Great hope to reduce the risk”: Researchers identify stroke drivers

A constantly unhealthy diet with a high proportion of so-called highly processed foods such as sausages, meat products, dried soups, sweets or ready meals can lead to a deficiency in this nutrient. According to the researchers, other risk factors for a stroke are air pollution, high blood pressure, smoking, lack of exercise and high cholesterol levels. According to scientific findings from the WHO, negative emotions also increase the risk.

A high body mass index (BMI) can also increase the risk of stroke. Catherine Johnson, an expert in cardiovascular diseases at the University of Washington and co-author of the study, says: “84 percent of strokes are due to 23 modifiable risk factors. Therefore, we have great hope of reducing the risk of stroke for the next generation.”

The causes of strokes are generally known. However, appropriate preventive measures must be taken, for example through appropriate vaccinations. In the case of a stroke, time is of the essence – if symptoms appear, immediate action must be taken.