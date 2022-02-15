Welcome to this blog

In this blog beats NRC Wednesday, the twelfth day of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Yesterday the Dutch skaters took bronze in the team pursuit. The men narrowly missed a medal; Sven Kramer, Patrick Roest and Marcel Bosker took fourth place. In snowboarding, both Melissa Peperkamp and Niek van der Velden finished sixth in the big air section. Figure skater Lindsay van Zundert placed 22nd in the short freestyle for Thursday’s free freestyle. These Dutchmen are in action today: