The most important tennis tournament on clay is just around the corner. Roland Garros, the French Open, officially starts on Sunday, May 28. And for the first time in almost 20 years, that is without gravel king Rafael Nadal. But before the main tournament starts, there are still a handful of Dutch people who will try to participate in the qualifying tournament. These are them in a row!

Men’s singles

Gijs Brouwer (ATP-138) participated once in a grand slam tournament. He reached the second round of the US Open in 2022. Jelle Sels (ATP-169) made one appearance in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament. Last year he lost the opening round there. Furthermore, Sels never played at a grand slam. That will not happen during this edition of Roland Garros either, because he already lost in the first round. Jesper de Jong (ATP-195) never reached the main draw of a grand slam tournament. He did win a few games in the qualifying tournaments.

Women’s Singles

Arantxa Rus (WTA-113) is an experienced hand. In 2012, the best Dutch tennis player reached the last 16 in Paris. That was also her best result ever at a grand slam tournament. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (WTA-207) never made it to the main draw of Roland Garros. She did reach the second round at Wimbledon twice.

Program today

10am: Jelle Sels – Dominic Stricker (Switzerland, ATP-116) 6-7, 3-6

10am: Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove – Leyre Romero Gormaz (Spain, WTA-160) 3-6, 7-6, 6-4

12pm: Arantxa Rus – Audrey Albie (France, WTA-243)

4 p.m.: Jesper de Jong – Maximilian Neuchrist (Austria, ATP-188)

Program tomorrow

Time unknown: Gijs Brouwer – Juan Pablo Ficovich (Argentina, ATP-223)

Program Wednesday

Time unknown: Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove – Jelina Avanesyan (Russia, WTA-134)

To reach the main tournament, all tennis players must win three rounds. With Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Greek track, the Netherlands already has 2 players in the main schedule. No tennis star has been placed directly in the women's category.





