At the beginning of the weekend, the number of new infections in Germany reached a new high of 2,297 – for almost five months. The number of infections is increasing in almost all of Germany.

However, three districts are particularly affected. Here the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants has risen above the critical value of 50 within the past seven days. It is the threshold during the coronavirus pandemic above which a stricter restriction concept must be implemented.

Two of the three districts are in Bavaria, they are Wurzburg (66.5) and Munich (54.2). In between lies Cloppenburg in Lower Saxony (64.4). That comes from the Tagesspiegel figures.

While ten days ago nine of the ten most severely affected districts in Germany were in Bavaria, there are now only six – in addition to the ones mentioned above District of Würzburg, Kulmbach, Wunsiedel in the Fichtelgebirge and Regensburg. Geographically speaking, the virus has thus continued to spread over the past two weeks.

At that time, the Bavarian state government justified the high number of cases with the increase in the number of tests. However, the positive rate of the tests also increased. The same is now also in the new hotspots to observe. In addition to Cloppenburg in Lower Saxony, three districts from North Rhine-Westphalia are also in the top ten: Hamm, Mülheim an der Ruhr and Gelsenkirchen.

On the other hand, there are also eight German districts that have not recorded any new infections in the past seven days. With the exception of the Rhein-Lahn district in Rhineland-Palatinate, they are located in eastern Germany – in Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt: Uckermark, Nordhausen, Eichsfeld, Jerichower Kreis, Kyffhäuserkreis, Unstrut-Hainich-Kreis and Prignitz.

Relatively the second highest number of cases in all of Germany: Cloppenburg’s District Administrator Johann Wimberg is also surprised. Photo: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam / dpa

The corona situation in Cloppenburg is particularly surprising. With 64.4 cases, the district with its 170,000 inhabitants has 40 more cases per 100,000 inhabitants than the Lower Saxony city with the second most cases. This is Osnabrück in the extreme south of the state.

30 new infections were added on Friday alone, Cloppenburg now has 145 actively infected. “This is very unusual for us,” said District Administrator Johann Wimberg on Friday. The district has come through the pandemic very well so far. To date, there has not been a single death to report.

He believes that the number of new infections is rising so rapidly has to do with a more lax approach to the pandemic in the population. The mask requirement as well as the distance and hygiene rules would no longer be taken as seriously as at the beginning of the pandemic.

Cloppenburg sees expansion in the area of ​​sport and leisure

Accordingly, Cloppenburg reacted with additional restrictions on public life in some communities. In the affected parts of the district, a maximum of six people are allowed to meet privately until October 4th. Associations are prohibited from holding meetings, restaurants must close at 10 p.m. Schools had previously been closed in the affected communities.

In addition, team sports had been banned across the district because District Administrator Wimberg and his colleagues had observed that the virus was spreading particularly in the leisure and sports sector. Wimberg did not want to talk about a local shutdown, but said: “We are going in that direction.”

Despite the new restrictions, there was Sunday night according to “NDR” numerous violations of the corona rules. The Cloppenburg police speak in a message of “terrifying results”.

A music bar, in which around 80 guests danced without a face mask or distance, was closed by the police. The service staff had also ignored the requirements. Three other pubs and a shisha bar in Cloppenburg received fines.

The development at the weekend was particularly bitter for football fans. Bundesliga club Werder Bremen had not forbidden about 40 fans from the Cloppenburg district to start against Hertha BSC on Saturday.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that we can hold more home games here in Bremen with spectators and consider this measure to be the right one in this context,” Werder President Hubertus Hess-Grunewald was quoted in a club release on Friday. “We hope that you will understand our decision and that we will be able to welcome our fans from the Cloppenburg district again soon.”

If the corona numbers remain high in Gelsenkirchen, no spectators are allowed to come to the Schalke stadium on Saturday. Photo: Imago

In some districts of North Rhine-Westphalia, the numbers are not rising quite as strongly as in Cloppenburg. Gelsenkirchen is particularly affected: the city clearly exceeded the warning level, which is at a value of 35 – Gelsenkirchen is currently around 40 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, after the so-called seven-day incidence in the city was around 11 a week ago had been lying.

On Monday, the authorities want to decide whether people in Gelsenkirchen have to stick to stricter limits again at private parties. If the numbers stay high in the coming week, FC Schalke 04 would have to play their first home game next Saturday without spectators.

The authorities want to decide after the weekend how things will continue in Gelsenkirchen. “There were coordination talks this morning with the state health ministry, which will make a binding statement on Monday morning,” said the Gelsenkirchen health department head Luidger Wolterhoff on Saturday after a meeting of the city crisis team.

Gelsenkirchen believes it will spread to larger celebrations

The day before, the city had announced that if the warning level of 35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was exceeded in seven days, it would restrict private celebrations in particular. An upper limit of 50 guests is planned for private parties. According to the plans, celebrations in apartments “should only be possible with a maximum of 25 participants for an outstanding occasion,” as the city announced.

“In the past few days we have noticed that larger private celebrations in Gelsenkirchen in particular have contributed to the spread of the corona virus,” said crisis team leader Karin Welge. Therefore, the city wants to start with the restrictions exactly at this point.

Hamm also announced that they would comment on possible restrictions on Monday. A wedding party in particular recently led to the sharp increase there. In Hamm, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is highest at around 44.7.

On Friday it became known that there are 18 more cases related to a wedding in Hamm that lasted several days. Mayor Thomas Hunsteger-Petermann closes a radical lockdown according to “Westfälischer Anzeiger” but not yet considered. “I don’t want to shut down the city because a group of people broke the rules,” he said.

Hunsteger-Petermann’s office manager spoke of a “conflagration”. Therefore he does not want to “close anything that has nothing to do with the infection process”. A first step, however, is to reduce the number of visitors who are allowed to be in the Hammer Kirmes-Park at the same time from 1400 to 999. A ban on alcohol was also imposed there.

Where else the Munich quilts. The Oktoberfest is canceled – and yet the numbers in Bavaria are increasing. Photo: Imago / Michael Westermann

Munich is also trying to combat the high number of infections with a ban – a ban on the Oktoberfest. The “Wiesn” was supposed to start on Saturday, but the Theresienwiese remained largely empty as announced. But the numbers continue to rise. Possibly also, because a “WirtshausWiesn” is being celebrated in Munich as a replacement.

The event is controversial, although the usual corona rules on distances and masks apply in the restaurants. The hosts emphasized that the guidelines were strictly adhered to. There were initially no incidents on Saturday during the day.

Wiesn boss and economics officer Clemens Baumgärtner urged the party-goers on the B5 radio station: “Don’t go to the Oktoberfest, celebrate in the tavern, that’s just better!” Mayor Dieter Reiter appealed urgently: “Make sure that music always remains background music and your guests also adhere to the rules on infection protection. Not only at the beginning, but also after the second measure of Oktoberfest beer. ”

The hosts would largely have it in their own hands to prevent further restrictions through the necessary sensitivity and mindfulness. On Monday, a crisis team should discuss whether further measures should be decided. So far, only the mask requirement in secondary schools in Munich has been extended.

Würzburg eases measures and limits further

“At the moment, I do not consider a decline in the restricted block lessons to be proportionate,” decided Mayor Reiter. Crèches and day-care centers should also initially remain in regular operation. But depending on how the weekend goes in the state capital, further restrictions could follow on Monday, especially in other areas, as Reiter announced.

In addition to Munich, the city of Würzburg in Bavaria is currently also recording a critically high number of infections over 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. And yet on Friday the rules for gastronomy were adapted to the revised Bavarian Infection Protection Ordinance.

Specifically, this means: The restaurants in downtown Würzburg can now serve alcohol until 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. It is still possible to dispense food and drinks without alcohol afterwards.

On the other hand, the Würzburg Administrative Court confirmed in two urgent decisions the reduction in the number of people from 100 to 50 at private parties. The restriction of group size from ten to five people in the catering industry is also legitimate. Furthermore, the alcohol ban along the Main from 10 p.m. applies in Würzburg. (with dpa)