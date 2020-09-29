new Delhi: Corona has wreaked havoc all over the world. Due to Corona, more than 1 million people have died worldwide. Experts are constantly engaged in finding the corona vaccine. It is being told that vaccine trials have started in many countries, but the results are yet to come. In India too, efforts are continuing on the Corona vaccine.

But do you know that there are so many diseases around the world which have been vaccinated?

Let us know those diseases which can prove to be very harmful for the body, if the vaccine is not administered in time.

Smallpox

Smallpox was considered a serious disease. The rash emerged from smallpox. From itching to high fever. Weakness and body pain in the body are symptoms of smallpox. This disease was steadily increasing in the 17th decade, when in 1798, Edward Jenner prepared a smallpox vaccine.

Polio

In 1910, polio patients were being found in most parts of the world. The situation was deteriorating rapidly. Elders, including children, were falling prey to it. When it was controlled in 1952 due to the 1962 vaccines of Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin.

Rabies

Rabies is a virus that spreads through animal bites. It is said that it is a deadly virus because its symptoms are seen after a long time. There are symptoms like fever, headache. Rabies was vaccinated by two French scientists in 1885.

Diphtheria

In the year 2000, diphtheria patients were found worldwide. And the number of patients was increasing rapidly. Its symptoms included cold, sore throat, fever. After the introduction of a vaccine in the year 1920, there was a huge decline in the number of patients.

Measles

In 1912, measles patients were first seen in America. After which their number continued to increase. In the year 1963, measles vaccine could be made and gradually the number of patients could be reduced.

