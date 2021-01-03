New Delhi Indian star spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma (dhanashree verma) have tied the knot and these days the two stars are enjoying their honeymoon in Dubai. Couple is quite active on social media even while enjoying their honeymoon. Photos and videos of both are fiercely viral on social media.

Cricketer Chahal keeps entertaining his fans through social media often and the fans also like this style of his. Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree have uploaded a video on their social media account in which the couple are seen enjoying wild life, which is making a lot of headlines. In the video, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree are seen feeding a giraffe.

Wife shared video

Dhanashree has shared this video on the story of her official Instagram account. In the video, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree are seen spending a good time together, both are seen sitting together comfortably in the video. Earlier, photos and videos of Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have been the subject of discussion. Yuzvendra and Dhanashri had recently reached home to former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Whose pictures became fiercely viral on social media.

This beautiful couple gave information about their engagement and marriage to the fans through social media. Yuzvendra Chahal was part of the Indian team’s ODI and T20 team during Australia tour. Where he bowled brilliantly. Currently the Indian cricket team is on a tour of Australia, where the Test series is being played. Yajuvendra is not part of the Test team.