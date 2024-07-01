Juarez City.- The Welfare Delegation announced the calendar for the deposit of resources for pensions for the elderly, people with disabilities and working mothers, which begins this Monday.

Beneficiaries who have Banco del Bienestar cards will receive the resource in a staggered manner according to the beginning letter of their paternal surname.

In this way, this Monday corresponds to the beneficiaries of federal assistance programs beginning with the letter A; Tuesday, July 2 for the letter B; on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4, the letter C; on Friday, July 5, the letters D, E and F.

On Saturday, July 6 and Monday, July 8, the beneficiaries with the letters G will be served; on Tuesday, July 9, the letters H, I, J and K; on Wednesday, July 10, the letter L; on Thursday, July 11, the letter M; on Friday, July 12, the letter M and on Saturday, July 13, beneficiaries with the letters M, ñ, O, P and Q will be served.

On Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16, the letter R; on Wednesday, July 16, the letter S; on Thursday, July 18, the letters T and on Friday, July 19, the letters U, V, W, X, Y, and Z, indicates the official dispersion calendar.

The subsidy that will be deposited into the beneficiary’s account corresponds only to the July-August two-month period.