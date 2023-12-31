Home page politics

One of the pictures of 2023: A bus burns on New Year's Eve in Berlin-Neukölln. © Paul Zinken/picture alliance

Politically speaking, there was also a lot going on in Germany in 2023. We look at eleven days that occupied the country this year.

January 1st: New Year's Eve riots trigger integration debate

On New Year's Eve there were riots in several German cities. Things are escalating, especially in Berlin, with police officers and other emergency services being attacked. The first days and weeks of the new year are characterized by an integration debate. The Berlin CDU asks for the first names of the perpetrators, party leader Friedrich Merz speaks on ZDF of “little Pashas”. Riots are also feared for New Year's Eve 2023.

February 12: CDU wins over SPD in Berlin repeat election

The Berlin Senate election in 2021 is characterized by enormous chaos. Ballot papers are swapped and polling stations remain open well past 6 p.m. The election must therefore be repeated. The CDU prevails in the new ballot. Since then, Kai Wegner has been the governing mayor instead of Franziska Giffey (SPD). Giffey remains in the position of Senator for Economic Affairs because Wegner is relying on a grand coalition with the SPD. Red-red-green has been replaced in the capital.

March 12: Two girls kill twelve-year-old Luise

Twelve-year-old Luise dies in Freudenberg in Siegerland, North Rhine-Westphalia. She stabbed two girls aged twelve and 13. This leads to a debate about criminal law in Germany, as children under the age of 14 are not punished under current law. Six months after the crime, the investigation was stopped because the girls were not criminally responsible.

A wooden cross, numerous flowers, cuddly toys and candles lie at the crime scene in Freudenberg. © Federico Gambarini/dpa

March 26: Referendum “Berlin 2030 climate neutral” fails

In Berlin, around 2.4 million people can vote on whether the capital should become climate neutral by 2030. Although there are more yes votes than no votes, overall the proposal fails due to the necessary approval of 25 percent of all eligible voters. Around 442,000 people vote for climate neutrality (423,000 against). It would have required 608,000 yes votes for the referendum to be accepted.

April 15: Last three nuclear power plants in Germany shut down

In 2011, Germany under Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to gradually phase out nuclear power. The decision comes in light of the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The last three reactors are scheduled to be shut down on December 31, 2022. The Bundestag finally postpones the shutdown date to April 15, 2023 in order to secure energy supplies even during the Ukraine war. The Union and parts of the FDP are calling for operations to continue beyond this date, but in the end Chancellor Olaf Scholz prevails using the directive authority and seals the end of the nuclear power plant. In mid-April, Germany's last three nuclear power plants – Isar 2, Neckarwestheim 2 and Emsland – will go offline.

May 1st: Deutschlandticket starts

The successor to the nine-euro ticket is available. Since May 1st, you can use local public transport in Germany for 49 euros a month. (Almost) all buses, trams, S-Bahn and subway trains as well as regional trains are included. The public transport subscription introduced under the name “Deutschlandticket” will also be available in 2024. However, in the long term it could become more expensive.

May 17: Habeck secretary Graichen has to go

In the spring, Economics Minister Robert Habeck's Building Energy Act made big headlines. The CDU and even Habeck's coalition partner from the FDP rail against the “hot hammer”. The architect of the law is Habeck's Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Patrick Graichen. He came under criticism for his involvement in the selection of his best man for the head position of the federally owned German Energy Agency (Dena) and had to vacate his post after accusations of nepotism. The heating law makes it to the Bundestag in a slimmed-down form and comes into force in January.

June 25: First AfD politician elected district administrator in a German district

In Sonneberg, Thuringia, an AfD politician wins a district election in Germany for the first time. Robert Sesselmann prevails against a CDU opponent, who is also supported by the SPD, the Greens, the FDP and the Left. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the AfD in Thuringia around its state executive Björn Höcke as “certainly right-wing extremist”. According to surveys, the party is clearly the strongest force in the state. A new state parliament will be elected in Thuringia in 2024.

August 26: Hubert Aiwanger leaflet affair

A few weeks before the state elections in Bavaria, the Southgerman newspaper an anti-Semitic leaflet from the 1970s. It is said to have been found in Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger's school bag when he was at school. He first denies the allegations and then explains that his brother wrote the inflammatory pamphlet. On August 31st he apologized and sensed a political campaign. The final spurt of the Bavarian election campaign is marked by the “leaflet affair”, the opposition is calling for Aiwanger's dismissal, Prime Minister Markus Söder is speaking out against it. The affair does not harm Aiwanger's popularity. In the Bavarian election on October 8th, the Free Voters became the second strongest force with 15.8 percent, Aiwanger won his Lower Bavarian constituency with 37.2 percent and remains Minister of Economic Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister.

Continuing the Bavaria coalition in the Free State: Prime Minister Markus Söder and his deputy Hubert Aiwanger. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

October 23rd: Sahra Wagenknecht founds her own party and seals the faction from the left

The left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht begins with the Founding her own party and creates the association “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – For Reason and Justice” (BSW). The former parliamentary group leader of the Left splits off from her former party and takes nine other comrades with her. As a result, the Left loses its parliamentary group status in the Bundestag. Wagenknecht wants to run for elections with the BSW as early as 2024, and in surveys she is clearly ahead of the left.

November 15: Federal Constitutional Court declares traffic light budget tricks unconstitutional

The highest German court overturns the federal government's budget trick. This means that the federal government is missing several billion euros in its budget plan. As a result, a coalition dispute raged for weeks over the financing of the federal budget and the fundamental question of compliance with the debt brake. In mid-December, the traffic light leaders finally agreed on the 2024 budget.