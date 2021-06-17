Pedro Dominguez

Mexico City / 06.17.2021 08:51:44

After his meeting yesterday with Alfonso Durazo and Layda Sansores, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that in the coming days will finish meeting with the rest of the elected governors, but also with those who are still in office.

In La Mañanera, the head of the Federal Executive highlighted that yesterday’s talk with the new president of Sonora focused on the port of Guaymas, the projects to be carried out in the state, as well as the justice plan for the Yaqui peoples.

“I will be receiving these days the governors, those who are going to leave and those who enter, those who are and will stay longer. I have the agenda set aside for that purpose. Good with Alfonso Durazo, we are going to continue working in coordination with the government of Sonora ”, he commented.

The president stressed that his next meetings will be with Javier Corral and Enrique Alfaro, governors of Chihuahua and Jalisco, respectively. In addition, it will include the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

López Obrador said he planned to meet with the winners of the last elections next week, but his schedule did not allow it and he will limit himself to receiving the three governors these days in functions.

LP