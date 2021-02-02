Minutes after the release of the report by The Lancet magazine that stated that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy of 91.6% against the coronavirus in its symptomatic manifestations and did not register serious adverse effects, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Roberto Salvarezza asserted: “These data already had ANMAT, so it authorized the vaccination”.

While giving a telephone interview on Radio La Red, the news about the efficacy of the vaccine was released. Asked about it, he said that they were waiting for it to be published and strongly criticized those who questioned it: “The negative comments about the Sputnik vaccine were not serious”.

Along these lines, he pointed to the media that spoke of “prestigious vaccines from the first world and second-level Russian or Chinese.” And he added: “The discussion of prestigious vaccines is not serious, vaccines are effective and safe and that’s what you have to see, no matter the origin ”.

With the validation of The Lancet, Salvarezza stated: “Now we see the results of phase 3 in one of the most prestigious journals on the subject of medicine and all doubts are cleared”.

He then supported the actions of ANMAT in the approval of Sputnik V: “The products they authorize have the required safety and efficacy.”

Publication in The Lancet

Preliminary results consider that the vaccine, administered in two doses, “showed great efficacy” and was well tolerated by volunteers over 18 years of age who participated in the last stage of clinical trials. This was indicated by Inna Dolzhikova, a researcher at the Gamaleya National Center of Russia and co-author of the study.

Meanwhile, the efficacy in the group aged over 60 years was 91.8% and did not differ statistically from the group aged 18 to 60 years.

In the interim analysis of the phase III clinical trial, the specialists also evaluated the adverse effects and concluded that the majority of them (94%) were mild and manifested with flu-like symptoms, injection site reactions, headache and asthenia.

The key data is that there were no serious adverse events associated with vaccination, as confirmed by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee. Thus, Sputnik V showed strong results in terms of “efficacy, immunogenicity and safety.”

The report, which included data from 19,866 volunteers, also emphasizes that Sputnik V provides “full protection” against severe cases of Covid-19. And among the people analyzed, more than 98% developed a humoral immune response and 100%, a cellular immune response, always taking the application of the two doses as a starting point.

The Russian vaccine has already been registered in 16 countries, including Argentina, which began the vaccination campaign in the last days of 2020 and is progressing with delays in health workers.

The intention of the national government is to continue with the rest of the risk groups, such as security forces, teachers and people over 60, although the schedule will depend on the arrival of more doses of Sputnik.