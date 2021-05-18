Experts at cybersecurity company Nexor have created a “definitive” list of the most dangerous words to be your secret password.

Common and dangerous choices range from todogs (Bella and Milo), TV shows (Only Fools and Horses, Mr Bean) and sports teams (such as FC Barcelona).

Nexor believes that they can all leave your social media accounts, email accounts or even bank accounts vulnerable to hacking by cybercriminals.

“If you have any of these, you might want to change them,” says the Nottingham-based company.

In general, security experts advise choosing a password that is as vague as possible to prevent accounts from being hacked.

Alarmingly, however, some of the words on the Nexor list appear to be somewhat detailed, indicating that the audience needs more creativity.

And the websites require the creation of new users, passwords that are distinguished by a combination of letters, numbers, and unique symbols that are difficult to remember.

Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA), which requires users to provide an additional piece of information, such as a PIN sent via text message, as well as a password, is also a safe option.

In addition to passwords greater than 12 characters in length and enabling two-factor authentication (2FA), Nexor says the public should never share sensitive information over the phone and always “vet suspicious interactions”.

Nexor stressed the importance of absolutely secure user accounts, as fraudsters tried to take advantage of the Coronavirus pandemic last year in multiple ways.

“Nobody is immune to the threat of cyberattacks,” said Sarah Knowles, Nexor’s principal security advisor. “Recently we have seen cyber criminals imitate the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Center for Disease Control (CDC), by creating fake domains and text messages asking for passwords and contributions. Financial. These types of scams are becoming more and more common, and unfortunately, cybercriminals are becoming very convincing. “

One problem that security companies face is that accounts are often behind an access barrier that raises questions about random personal details such as “the name of the first pet.”

But these random facts have gained new value for criminals in the era of Internet fraud and phishing attempts.

Back in April, the National Cyber ​​Security Center revealed that at least 15% of the UK population used their pet’s name as a password for online accounts.

The poll also found that 14% use the names of family members, 13% use an important date such as a birthday, and 6% use their favorite sports team.