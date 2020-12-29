Even though the Indian cricket team did not play much cricket this year due to Corona epidemic. But the next year is going to be very busy for Team India. After playing the remaining two Tests against Australia in 2021, India’s schedule is full of thrills. Apart from the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2021 Asia Cup, India has to play seven bilateral series in 2021. In such a situation, many young players can make their debut for India this year.

1- Suryakumar Yadav

The England cricket team is visiting India in February for a series of four Tests, five T20s and three ODIs. Suryakumar Yadav can debut in T20 series against England. Apart from this, he can also be included in the ODI team. Suryakumar has been scoring many runs in Indian Premier League and domestic cricket for a long time.

2- Ravi Bishnoi

Star leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi of the Indian Under-19 team has impressed many veterans with his talent in IPL 2020. India also has to play bilateral series in 2021 with smaller teams like Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. In such a situation, by giving rest to senior players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India can give Ravi Bishnoi a place in Team India for these series.

3- Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan, who played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, has also attracted everyone’s attention with his strong performance for some time. Kishan had scored more than 500 runs in IPL 2020. Kishan can also debut for the Indian team in 2021. He can be given a chance in the T20 team.

4- Varun Chakraborty

In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty caught everyone’s attention with his bowling. Varun was also included in the Indian team in the T20 series on Australia tour. But due to injury, he could not go to Australia and then in his place, fast bowler T Natarajan got a chance to play for India. Varun can make his international debut for India in 2021.

