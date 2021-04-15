JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – he said International Monetary FundToday, Thursday, Sub-Saharan Africa is heading to record the slowest economic growth of any other region in the world this year, as the continent faces difficulty in overcoming the downward trend caused by the pandemic.

The fund added that wealthy countries should help facilitate Africa’s access to the necessary vaccines and provide funding for the continent, as the global health crisis and its economic consequences plunged 32 million people into extreme poverty last year.

“The way the international community can really help the region is to improve its access to vaccines,” said Abebe Amro Selassie, director of the fund’s African administration. Selassie was speaking in an interview with Reuters ahead of the publication of the economic outlook for sub-Saharan Africa due on Thursday.

He said: Mechanisms like Kovacs supported by the World Health Organization are already in place to direct the doses to countries that need them. He added, “But it must be accompanied by financing and investment to increase the global supply of vaccines significantly as quickly as possible.”