From: Lilly Geissler

This is what “Squid Game” could look like in Germany: We would exchange these games © IMAGO / Everett Collection

“Squid Game” was a huge success on Netflix. Now the K-drama is getting a second and third season. But what could a German “Squid Game” look like?

“Squid Game” was a huge success at Netflix: Everyone watched the Korean drama. The red and green jumpsuits became a Halloween hit, the Korean sugar cookie Dalgona suddenly became the trending dish, and everyone wondered which game they would have lost. After three years, it is finally continuing! In December, the new season released. We had already thought about what “Fallout” might look like in Germanyin honor of the latest trailer, we thought of something similar for “Squid Game”.

You can see the new “Squid Game” trailer here:

The Recruitment: Memory

Let’s start with the very first game: A recruiter invites the potential players to a round of “ddakji”. The game is played with two folded paper rectangles and the goal seems simple at first: each player throws his rectangle on the floor and the opponent’s paper is to be flipped using your own. At first it seems as if the playing field is flat, but the recruiter is much more experienced than his opponents and knows his tools well.

In addition, they are driven by the recruiter’s promise: for every win there is a large sum of money, with every loss the player gets into more debt.

Our choice for the recruitment game relies on a few other skills, but could still drive players to the brink of madness: Everyone knows Memory. The rules are simple: Pictures are printed on small cards. Each picture exists exactly twice in the stack. The aim is to find more pairs than the other player.

You could promise your opponent more money for every pair you find, and every pair your opponent finds means debt. The small wins here and there give the recruit hope and encourage him to keep playing. But here too, the recruiter has a slight advantage: although the cards are shuffled each time, the recruiter already knows all the pictures and pairs in the set.

Round 1: Egg and spoon race with a twist

The first game in “Squid Game” is “Red Light, Green Light”. In Germany there is a similar game called “Thunder, Weather, Lightning”, but that would be too easy for us. How about a children’s birthday classic with a twist instead? Everyone knows egg and spoon races. A group of competitors line up at the starting line and run to the finish. The funny thing? Everyone has to transport a raw egg safely to the finish. Whoever loses the egg has to go back to the starting line and start again.

Egg and spoon races not only require speed, but also skill and strategic thinking. If you run too fast, you lose your egg. If you don’t dare, you reach the finish line too slowly. So how about combining egg and spoon races with “red light, green light”? The egg and spoon racers start at the finish line and have to transport their egg to the now world-famous doll. If you lose your egg, you start again from the beginning.

Now “red light, green light” comes into play, pun intended: Because here too the signal to stop could come. The eggs on the spoons make this particularly difficult. Whoever moves and whose egg falls when they stop dies.

Round 2: Eating Chocolate

Just like in “Squid Game,” the last round gets tasty. Who remembers eating chocolate? You need a wrapped bar of chocolate, a knife and fork, a hat, scarf and gloves, and a die for each player. The players keep rolling their dice. Whoever rolls a 6 can put on their hat, scarf and gloves and must now use the cutlery to open and eat the chocolate. As soon as another player rolls a 6, they must swap.

You could divide the players into small groups of maybe three or four. Whoever gets the last bite of chocolate wins. Everyone else suffers the same fate as the losers in “Squid Game”. So this requires not only skill, but also strategy. Ultimately, you want to get as much of the chocolate as possible, but not too much, otherwise you could make it too easy for the next player.

Round 3: Cops and Robbers

In the third round, the “Squid Game” players are divided into real teams for the first time. The game is tug of war. To be honest, this game is one of the weakest games in the series, along with the glass bridge. However, tug of war marks a change in the games: the game makers are now starting to encourage group dynamics. That’s why the German “Squid Game” should also be a group game.

The composition of the groups can make a big difference here. The fairest method of dividing up the players would probably be to draw lots. But nobody said that these games were fair. For example, the groups could be deliberately put together in such a way that existing group dynamics are exploited: Who can’t work with whom at all? Which friends could be played off against each other?

What game is it actually about? Our suggestion would be cops and robbers. The task of the robbers is to hide and evade the gendarmes and reach a certain goal. The gendarmes naturally try to stop the robbers from doing so. Both teams have to work together to reach their goal. This requires a lot more than just strength.

Every robber who is caught is executed (we are talking about “Squid Game” here, after all). The gendarmes win if they have wiped out the opposing team. If the robbers achieve their goal, however, the entire gendarmerie dies. It can be particularly worthwhile for the robbers to sacrifice a pawn in order to achieve the larger goal. This will hopefully fuel conflicts within the team in the long term.

Round 4: Yahtzee

The game in the marbles episode isn’t really that important. The episode gave viewers more insight into different characters and their motivations. One thing is important, though: players have to choose a partner, but they don’t know that they have to play against the person they choose. And so everyone expects to play on a team with their chosen partner. This led to some of the most tragic deaths in the series.

Many table games that can be played by two people are suitable here: Mau-Mau, for example, would also be a valid option. Yatzy, however, comes closest to the concept of the original: the game is half game of chance, half strategy game and you can try to bluff and influence your opponent’s decisions.

Round 5: Blind Man’s Bluff

The last game before the finale of Squid Game was the Glass Bridge. The inspiration for this game seems to have been Heaven and Hell. However, we have another replacement in mind: How about Blind Man’s Bluff? A player has to complete an obstacle course blindfolded. The other players on his team support him with instructions. The instructions from his own team can also be incorrect and lure the player into a trap.

The idea that participants can manipulate each other even as a team is part of the game in “Squid Game”. You can drag other players down with you or waste time on the bridge and give the other team members less time to cross.

In our version of Blind Man’s Bluff, all players have the same goal: they all want to get to the end of the course. One after the other, the players are blindfolded, and the team at the start of the course leads the blind person to the finish. Anyone who has already reached the end of the course is no longer allowed to give any clues. The last person is in a difficult position and has to memorize the course well before helping. Of course, they don’t have forever to do this. Anyone who doesn’t make it through the labyrinth before it runs out loses.

Victory lap: Games that didn’t make it

Of course, there are many more children’s games that could have made it onto this list. If the writers need some inspiration for the second season, these games might be something:

Pot-banging: Everyone knows the concept from children’s birthday parties. Gifts or sweets are hidden under a pot. A blindfolded player must then hit around with a pot spoon and find the pot. He can only rely on his ears and his sense of touch. Several pots could be hidden here. Whoever hits a pot can turn it over, but not everyone is a winner. Turned over pots stay turned over. Each player has three chances to find a winning pot. The losers face the usual fate.

Spin the bottle: Oh yes… truth or dare. We all know it. An empty bottle is placed in a circle of players and spun. The person the neck points to has the choice between truth or dare. Since the game makers know their participants very well, suggestions for both could be made on cards that are drawn accordingly. This way, the players’ darkest secrets come to light and participants can be turned against each other. Anyone who refuses to answer the questions or fulfill the life-threatening dares loses.

Finale: Dodgeball

Actually, it can’t be any other game: dodgeball, the horror of every unsporty student. Dodgeball is easy to play in teams, but can also be played by two people. Accordingly, the game can also be played if there are more than two players left after the second to last game. Depending on accuracy and agility, the fight can end early or late. Players have to hit and shoot each other. Of course, “Squid Game” would take the word shooting very literally. If you’re out, you’re out.

These were our suggestions for a German version of “Squid Game”. What do you think? Which children’s games are missing from our list? Which games do you really want to see in the second season of “Squid Game”? Let us know!