At the press conference, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and outgoing Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge announced the corona measures that will apply at least until January 14. In this article we list them for you.











“The number of corona infections is still very high and there are still too many corona patients in hospital,” Rutte said during the press conference. It seems ‘cautious’ that we have passed the peak of the delta variant. hospitals are full, the virus must be further reduced.

In addition, there is cause for concern and caution due to the new omikron variant, which is developing faster than the delta variant. “There is cause for concern and great caution,” said Rutte. There are still many uncertainties about the contagiousness, the protection by the current vaccines and the seriousness of the disease.

That is why the cabinet is extending the measures that have been in force since November 28 until at least Friday January 14.

stay at home

The urgent advice applies to everyone to stay at home. Are you going out the door? Then limit your contacts and keep 1,5 meters away as much as possible. The advice to work from home also continues to apply.



The advice to receive a maximum of 4 guests a day at home also remains in place. Are you visiting others? Then do a self-test. People aged 70 and over are advised to limit their contacts as much as possible, including with children, and to keep 1.5 meters away from them.

Education

Primary schools and schools for special (primary) education will close the week before the Christmas holidays. The after-school care is also closed this week. Schools will remain open for emergency care for vulnerable children and children of parents with a crucial profession. Schools are not required to provide online education until the Christmas holidays. Primary education will start again on Monday 10 January. Parents of children are asked to keep their children at home as much as possible in the extra week before the Christmas holidays.



Evening Lockdown

The evening lockdown, where almost everything has to close at 5 p.m., will remain in effect until at least January 14. Essential shops, such as supermarkets and drugstores, are open until 8pm. Normal opening hours apply for specific services such as the notary or lawyer, mortgage advisor and medical contact professions.



Amateur sports (competitions and training) are not allowed between 5:00 PM and 5:00 AM. Topsport (training and playing games) and professional practice of art and culture can, nevertheless after 17:00, but without an audience.

At transfer locations, a maximum of 1 visitor per five square meters applies. There is also a maximum group size of 75 people 1.5 meters away in higher education and 1250 in a theater or concert hall.

Corona ticket

A corona ticket is mandatory for everyone aged 13 and over in the catering industry, theaters and concert halls, museums, indoor sports locations and cinemas. Mandatory seats and one and a half meters away also apply here.



A face mask requirement (13 years) goes in and around public transport and if you walk around at school or in public indoor spaces such as shops, museums and restaurants.

booster shot

Due to the omikron variant, everyone over the age of 18 will be offered a booster in the second half of January at the latest. Until now, vaccination has been done from old to young and will continue to do so. The booster is given after three months instead of after six months after the last vaccination or previous corona infection. A total of 8.5 million adults will then be offered a booster. Before the end of the year, almost all people over 60 will receive an invitation for a booster.



Financial support

For entrepreneurs, companies, self-employed persons, cultural institutions and sports organizations affected by these measures, the cabinet will extend the support package until the first quarter of 2022. The cabinet is allocating 4.4 billion euros for this.



Support for the events sector will be extended until the third quarter. This support applies if an event is banned by the central government during this period. However, the deductible for the organizers increases.

The situation will be reassessed on 14 January. It is possible that the OMT’s insight into the omikron variant gives cause to bring forward this weighing moment. “Because there is cause for concern and we have to prepare for that,” Rutte repeated several times.

