In this festival season, there will be no shortage of options for customers who want to buy a smartphone other than the most popular brands. This is because brands like LG, Asus, Carbon, Gionee, ITEL, Infinix, Techno, Motorola, Nokia, Sony and Honor have launched many new smartphones in the Indian market. Between Corona virus infection and anti-China sentiment, there is a strong demand for budget smartphones and these brands want to take full advantage of this opportunity.

According to Counterpoint data, in the last August and September, more than 25 percent of the 43 smartphone models and variants launched were mobile phones from these companies. This has happened for the first time in the last several years. However, analysts believe that big brands will make a strong comeback in October.



Market share of small companies increased

Industry experts expect the combined market share of small brands to grow from 5 per cent to 8 per cent in the September quarter by volume. Currently, brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Realme dominate the Indian smartphone market.



Budget smartphone is in great demand in India

Emphasis on production due to increasing demand

LG, a popular consumer electronics brand, says that it has increased the production of smartphones in its factories by 10 times as compared to the capacity before Kovid and will be increased to 15 times by Diwali. At the same time, leading feature phone brand Corbon says that it wants to meet the needs of the e-learning gadget market. Pradeep Jena, managing director of the Jena Group, which has brands such as Corbon, Gionee and Sansui, says, “We will launch Carbon smartphones with a 6-inch screen in November and also enter the tablet segment.”

Many non-Chinese companies try to target Chinese companies

Made in India steps towards smartphone

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mahindra said that the domestic demand value and export value of smartphones of Lava, Micromax, Motorola, Nokia and other smaller companies including iTran, Infinix and Tecno of Transsion Group is Rs 1.8 lakh crore, for the year 2021-22 2.4 lakh crore rupees is expected. LG, Lava, Micromax, Techno, Infinikis, ITEL, Nokia, Karbonn and Gionee assemble the smartphones in India, while Asus contracts the smartphone with the help of contract partner Foxconn. Companies like Lenovo and Motorola are also considering making smartphones in India.