Best deals on Amazon and Flipkart for TV buyers in the festival season, where you can buy 32-inch smart TVs from Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, MI and LG with other great features for less than 15 thousand. . All these TVs have been launched in recent times and their picture quality as well as other features including sound are very attractive. The most important thing is that all these companies are making a big dent in the TV cell in recent times. Come, know the specialty of these TVs.

Samsung UA32T4010ARXXL

This festive season, if you want to buy Samsung’s smart TV, then Samsung’s 32-inch TV Samsung UA32T4340AKXXL is available for just Rs 12,490 on both Flipkart and Amazon. This Samsung TV runs on Tizen operating system, which supports all the famous OTT platforms including Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Apple +, YouTube. The screen resolution of this HD TV is 1366 × 768 pixels. This Samsung TV is quite popular in the budget segment.

This TV of MI is sold well

Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch

In the cell running on Flipkart, you can buy Mi’s 32-inch Dhansu Smart TV Mi TV 4A Pro for just Rs 13,499. Based on Google’s Android TV operating system, this TV also has features like Google Assistant and Chromecast. In this TV with HD Ready panel and 1366 × 768 pixels screen resolution, you can download and watch other OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime. This Mi TV is selling a lot.

This OnePlus TV is the best in this segment!

OnePlus TV Y32

You can buy Y32 model TV of Chinese company OnePlus at Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale for just Rs 13,990. Talking about the specialty of this TV, this TV based on Android TV 9 operating system has a 20 W speaker, which supports Dolby audio. The Y32 with HD LED display and 1366 × 768 pixels screen resolution is with bezel less design and has a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut. In this smart TV of One Plus, you can download the OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime and watch the movies you want.

The features of this TV of Reality are tremendous

Realme 32 inch Smart LED TV

The 32-inch smart TV of Chinese company Realme, which launched the budget smart TV in the Indian market this year, is available on Flipkart for just Rs 11,999. Realme TV with HD LED display and 1366 × 768 pixels screen resolution is based on Android TV 9 operating system, which has Play Store inbuilt. This TV has a 24 watt speaker, which is of excellent sound quality. You can enjoy entertainment on this smart TV of Reality by downloading other apps including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar.

LG’s TV features a lot, people like it

LG 32LM563BPTC

In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can buy LG’s 32-inch smart TV LG 32LM563BPTC for just Rs 14,490. On this TV based on LG’s own WebOS operating system, you can enjoy all the famous OTT platforms. This TV with 50Hz refresh rate and Active HDR has two 10 watt speakers, which provide Dolby audio. This LG TV is considered to be very powerful in terms of sound and video quality.

