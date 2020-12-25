After a very arduous and persistent first half of the season, most of the leagues are taking a short summer break. Some clubs will be very disillusioned looking back on the past six months. These teams from the top leagues have so far disappointed immensely.
FC Turin is expected in the top Italian division at least once in the midfield. Also this season there was a lot of star potential among the traditional bulls. So far, the Italians have missed all expectations. Only eight points mean the last (!) Place in the table. In addition, Turin has already conceded 32 goals in 14 games.
The season so far has been roughly what Hertha has shown over the past few years. In view of the many millions that have been poured into the Berliners over the last few months and with great ambitions, the old lady was very disappointing. Nobody should be satisfied with 14th place. Especially not if the small city rival is currently on course for Europe.
Arsenal FC is perhaps the biggest disappointment of this season so far. On the island, the Londoners have long since become a laughing stock. Even their own fans hardly mourn the record-breaking crisis. The worst start in the club’s history is backed by some creepy balance sheets. Only four meager points separate Arsenal from the relegation zone.
The bats can be trusted to compete in an international competition every year. After the last sixteen in the Champions League, Valencia CF is currently far from Europe: The club is only one point ahead of the relegation ranks!
It should and should not be for Schalke 04. A series of wrong decisions aggravated the miners’ crisis more and more. Almost beaten, Royal Blue is last in the table. The much worse record is that Schalke has not been able to win since 29 league games. Nobody knows where to get hope now.
It was not only clear to those responsible that this season would be extremely difficult. FC Barcelona has financial problems, is fighting for the most important club icon and is not really on track under coach Ronald Koeman. In addition, there are injury concerns and a blatant weakness at the end of the game. All of these factors put Barca in fifth place. The gap to the top is enormous.
The market value of the Florence squad is estimated at 250 million euros. This sum should make the Italians at least as a Europa League candidate. But the Fiorentina around Franck Ribery or Sofyan Amrabat just doesn’t get rolling. Only three wins (one of them last against Juve) keep the club just above the line. Florence should continue to score points until the end of the first half of the season.
