Three more classic Mario Game Boy games are coming to Switch Online.

As part of today's Mario Day celebrations, Nintendo has revealed that Dr Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis are all coming to its digital classics library next week, Tuesday 12th March.



MAR10 Day 2024





Dr Mario – which was originally a Game Boy title – and Mario Golf and Mario Tennis – which were initially released on Game Boy Color – were released in 1990, 1999, and 2001, respectively.

All will be playable as part of Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service.



If these are the games that finally tempt you into signing up to Switch Online, you can sign up for a one-, three-, or 12-month membership, where you'll find many other classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy Nintendo titles. A seven-day free trial is also available.

Today is Mar10 Day. We found out earlier today that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will be released on 23rd May and 27th June, respectively. Plus Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto also announced that a The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel is in the works and will “broaden Mario's world further” when it releases on 3rd April, 2026.

We also recently learned that new Lego Super Mario Kart sets will drop in 2025.