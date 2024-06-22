Home page World

Cancers are children of summer – and this zodiac sign is just as warm-hearted. However, these sensitive people don’t let others get close to them easily.

The zodiac sign Cancer includes all people born between June 22nd and July 22nd and is the fourth sign in the zodiac. As a water sign, they are associated with sensitivity, emotionality and caring. Symbolized by the animal of the same name, which can live both on land and in water, people born under Cancer are considered to be particularly adaptable.

Cancers are essentially emotional and caring people with a strong sense of family. When they are faced with problems, they tend to seek support from those around them and withdraw. They can initially react with reserve to outsiders, which can sometimes make them seem unapproachable.

Heart over head: The empathetic Cancer often shows a good instinct – The strengths of the zodiac sign

Cancers are known for their ability to empathize with the feelings and needs of others. They are always loyal to those close to them and adaptable to new environments. Creativity: People born under the sign of Cancer are characterized by a vivid imagination. Cancers can benefit from their ingenuity in both their private and professional lives.

Intuition: Because of their good and reliable instincts, Cancers often make decisions based on their gut feeling.

Weaknesses of the zodiac sign: Cancers build high walls that must first be broken through

Moodiness: A Cancer’s emotions can change from one moment to the next, which is why it is not always easy for other people to approach him.

Although Cancers are emotional people at heart, they also tend to take things personally and get hurt. Restraint: Similar as in the zodiac sign Librait can be difficult to gain the trust of a Cancer, as they are often reserved around strangers.

Family man through and through: This is how Cancer behaves in love

In love, Cancers are loving and passionate partners. Because of their emotional devotion, it is easy for them to subordinate themselves and put their own needs aside for the benefit of their partner. Once they have developed feelings for someone, Cancers build a strong bond with them.

Family retreat: This is where Cancer feels most comfortable and draws strength from. However, this star sign does not give away its heart easily. © Imago

They are romantic and have a desire for the great love that lasts a lifetime. They share the longing for emotional and physical closeness with the Scorpio, which is why the two zodiac signs are suitable for a love relationship It may take a while for Cancers to make friends with other people, but when they do, they are helpful and self-sacrificing. Cancers feel most comfortable in the closest circle of their family and friends.

Social streak: Cancers like working with people

Due to their intuitive and creative nature, Cancers are particularly good in artistic professions. Their empathy and sensitivity also help them to succeed in advisory or social work. Even in stressful situations and emergencies, Cancers keep a clear head. This, as well as their deep need to help others, comes into its own in medical professions.

This is how cancer acts as a man and as a woman

Cancer men are usually loving and caring partners. They are very attached to their family and loved ones and are often willing to take a step back. For male Cancers, making their loved ones happy is more important than their own wishes and desires. This is often reflected in their careers.

Cancer women also stand out as loving partners. They identify strongly with their family and home, and are happy to make sacrifices for the sake of their loved ones. Their intuition and creativity make Cancer women excellent listeners and empathetic problem solvers.