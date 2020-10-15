For any couple, becoming a parent is a different experience, which cannot be described in words. Science has made so much progress that in today’s time, if a couple is not having a child, then many options for giving birth to a child have come up. One of these options is In Vitro Fertilization. Couples can opt for surrogacy if the route does not go through IVF.

In surrogacy, the sperm and eggs of the parents are conceived by the willing woman (who conceives). In complete surrogacy, there is a fetal implanting process in the woman’s body. In this process, the embryo is made up of the egg and the parent’s sperm. In many situations there may also be a fertilized egg donated by the donor.

IVF and surrogacy also differ. The IVF process involves taking eggs from a woman and sperm from her husband before the embryo is born. And is subsequently placed in the uterus of the pregnant mother. At the same time, a woman in surrogacy process who keeps a fetus prepared in the lab through artificial insemination in her body. In this process, the sperm can belong to the father and the egg can belong to someone else. Here we are telling you about the celebrities of Bollywood who have taken this process to become parents.

Also read: Serena Williams had periods in pregnancy, had to face these problems

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder: Bollywood’s renowned choreographer and director Farah Khan and her husband Shirish Kunder are among the celebrities who have become parents of children through IVF. For two years of marriage, Farah tried to have a child in general, but after failing, he opted for IVF. On February 11, 2018, Farah gave birth to three children at the age of 43. This process was completed with IVF through donor’s eggs.

Sohail Khan and Seema: Sohail Khan and Seema are among Bollywood celebrities who have become parents through IVF surrogacy. The couple planned to give birth to a second child 10 years after the birth of their first child, Nirvan. When this did not happen in the usual way, he resorted to IVF surrogacy. In 2011, after 13 years of marriage, the couple became the parents of their second child, Johann.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: When Aamir Khan and his second wife Kiran decided to give birth to a child, they too had to choose the path of IVF surrogacy, because it was not easy to give birth to a normal child at this age. It was not so easy for these two to become parents, but on 5 December 2011, they became parents of the child, whose name is Azad. Please tell that Aamir has two children from his X wife.

Also read: Want to become pregnant soon? Adopt these methods

Karan Johar: Filmmaker and director Karan Johar has also become a father to children through IVF surrogacy. Karan talks very openly about his sex and IVF surrogacy was the normal way for him to become a father to children. Then when the time came, Karan became the father of twins Yash and Ruhi through surrogacy.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan: Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are also the parents of their third child through IVF. Both of them planned their third child after the age of 40 and at this age it is not easy to give birth to a child in a normal way. They both hired a surrogate to give birth to a child through IVF. Shah Rukh and Gauri are said to have tried in a normal manner for 2 years, but when it did not, they resorted to surrogacy. In 2013, Abram was born, which was a premature baby born in 34 weeks.