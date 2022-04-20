Renée Soutendijk, Babette van Veen, Thomas Berge and Daphne Bunskoek are among the candidates in the new season of photography show The perfect picture † RTL reported this tonight. The season will start in June.

The seventh series takes place in Argentina. Other participants are presenters Maurice Lede, Jochem van Gelder and Tim den Besten and media personality Roxanne Kwant.

The perfect picture has been attracting many viewers for six seasons. The previous season was won by formerGTSTactor Patrick Martens.

As a prize he was allowed to make a photo report for National Geographic Magazine† Previous winners of the program include Bibi Breijman, Humberto Tan and Patty Brard.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: