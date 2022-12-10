You can never predict what a car will do in terms of value, but this is a list of cars that are currently expected to be the best investments for 2023.

Investing money with a car is possible, but it is certainly not a certainty. In principle, every car depreciates. It is only after a long time of losing money that the market will be more friendly towards certain cars. Usually, of course, cars with classic status, cars that are extremely rare or cars with a story.

To predict

The difficult thing about seeing a car as an investment object is being able to see what to buy. You kind of need a crystal ball to see which cars will make money, especially in the lower price ranges. Yet you can already spot trends in cars that suddenly go fast in recent years and focus on that. Today we borrow the American version of the best cars for an investment Hagerty, but a personal twist on this is certainly also planned. So today’s list focuses mainly on the American market, but there are certainly cars that you can already cherish in Europe if you own one.

Saab 900 Turbo

So this is typically one of those cars that was not intended as an investment. The Saab 900 was just the middle class from Saab that you could buy if you wanted to drive a stubborn Swedish. The styling of the car says it all, it is one of the most characteristically drawn middle class sedans ever. The nicest version was the 900 Turbo. The 1985 version, which Hagerty says is a must for this list, has a two-liter with a turbo, of course, that sends a neat 160 horsepower onto the road. This ultimate version of the Saab 900 is already on the rise and you can still get in in 2023.

Photo credit: A Saab 900 Turbo door @martijnvleeuwen on Autoblog Spots

Suzuki Cappuccino

Mazda proved with the MX-5 that you can best look at Japan if you are looking for a nice compact sports car. However, you wouldn’t say it quickly if you know how big an MX-5 (NA) is, but it’s actually too big. At least for the Kei Car scheme in Japan, if a car is smaller than stated dimensions and has an engine of no more than 660 cc, it can enter the busy center of Tokyo. The Suzuki Cappuccino is brilliant in that respect: on Monday you can park it in the middle of Tokyo for work, on Saturday you can find a lovely mountain road just outside Tokyo where the extremely light Cappuccino is a nice steering sports car. To make the Cappuccino as good as possible, Suzuki did not take any chances. That meant that the car was not very profitable and so Suzuki built only 26,480. That has always made the car rare, but finding a good Suzuki Cappuccino for less is becoming increasingly difficult. So keep an eye out.

AMC AMX

Then one of the cars for an investment that we Europeans do not have much use for. Namely the AMC AMX from 1968. This muscle car was intended as the great revival of the AMC that was already in dire straits. Thanks to a special design and the choice of V8s in multiple sizes, the AMX is the delicious muscle car that no one mentions in the same breath as the Dodge Charger, Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. That while the thickest version was not much inferior to a Corvette, but was priced much more friendly. AMC only built 19,314 of them and thanks to AMC’s later fate, everyone just really forgot about them, making spare parts in good condition difficult to find. A very fine AMX is therefore rare enough to yield big money.

Mercedes SLR McLaren

Last week we presented you a Mercedes SLR on Marktplaats and now the SLR is making a guest appearance again as one of the cars that can be an investment. The copy we shared had to yield 525,525 euros and that trend continues. The SLR always seems to be in the shadow of the Porsche Carrera GT, where prices are now going through the roof. People are also starting to appreciate the value of the SLR and the ball seems to have started rolling. One day this car will become a millionaire, perhaps sooner than you realize.

Toyota SR5 (Hilux) 4×4

When you say Back to the Future, you say DeLorean. Yet it is actually the other cars that really make the film well cared for. From the guest role for the AMC Eagle Wagon to the classics from 1955 to complete the era. There is one car that was also immortalized by the film: the dream car of protagonist Marty McFly. On a dealership he sees a fantastic Toyota SR5 Pickup. This American version of the Hilux (name technically, it is largely the same car) showed the US that Toyota has a knack for building rock-solid workhorses. The Hilux proved time and time again that they are indestructible. Now that many people can finally afford them, good versions that are not used as a workhorse are becoming scarce. Finding a good one is becoming an increasingly expensive affair. Especially if you’re one with some period correct off-road modifications and cool stripes on the side.

Lamborghini Murcielago

Lamborghini manages time and again to succeed their most legendary model with an equally legendary car. Miura, Countach, Diablo and since 2002 Murciélago. The Murciélago is the last Lamborghini without a very prominent Audi sauce. Of course powered by a nice antisocial thick V12 that delivered 580, later 640 hp. Styling came from current Hyundai honcho Luc Donckerwolke, who has turned it into a masterpiece: he is like that in your face as a Lambo should be, but at the same time it is one of the ‘cleanest’ designs of its time. The highlight is of course the solution for the cooling: the cooling holes behind the side windows did not let enough air through for the V12, so a flap could be raised on either side to supply extra air when needed. The question is not whether the Murciélago will increase in value, but when. 2023 is the year you should be there according to Hagerty. Specifically the LP640, which really heralded the end of the pre-Audi era.

Nissan 350Z (Z33)

The Nissan Z-series has often been something of a glimpse into the future. The Z32 generation introduced in the 1980s was an unprecedented modern design for its time. Go follow that up: then you really have to do your best. Nissan did that with the 350Z in 2002. This car also seemed to look light years ahead in terms of design. In terms of engine you just got a nice 3.5 liter V6 with more than 300 hp in the end. This has been a canvas to paint on among tuning enthusiasts since its debut. That is precisely what makes the 350Z popular now: find one without sawn-through wheel arches to screw on a Rocket Bunny body kit. Especially the ‘factory tuned’ Z’s by Nismo are starting to make real money.

Harley Davidson Knucklehead

If you want to double your capital on two wheels, look out for a good Harley-Davidson Knucklehead. For actually the most logical reasons. This motorcycle debuted in 1936 and Harley is actually the only American motorcycle brand of the time that still exists. Its age and the fact that this was the motorcycle of the 1930s and 1940s makes it the epitome of old-fashioned American cool. You can pretty quickly get a nice engine sound, a wide open road and the number Born to be Wild from Steppenwolf at make up. Investment tip is the EL, the top version with 40 hp, but the E or ES are secretly rarer because everyone wanted the top version. So actually a Knucklehead in itself is the tip you really need.

Hummer H1

Everyone hates the Hummer. The car was the symbol of increasing environmental pressure in the 2000s. This was mainly due to the unwieldy and anti-socially filthy thick H2 that was introduced at the time. Its predecessor H1 was simply a noble warrior. It was built by AM General and was intended for military purposes. This High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV for short, which became popularly known as ‘Humvee’ quite quickly) was the Willys Jeep of the modern era. That was cool enough to also start selling Humvees to ordinary citizens in dribs and drabs. The thing was very ungainly due to its wide build (even though the proportions are so strange due to the fact that the roof is not that high), but a seriously potent off-roader. So Hummer later became a failed sub-brand of General Motors, but the original civilian versions of the AM General HMMWV are starting to become cars that can be great investments if you keep them up to date.

Chevy Corvette Z06 (C5)

The current generation Corvette is somewhat controversial because it has the engine in the back for the first time in 60 years. Actually, that just proves how fossil some people look at cars, because Chevrolet has capitalized on it for years never change a winning team-principle. The Corvette has actually been the exact same car for years and even the styling only changed a bit with the design trends. The last time the Corvette got a nice revolutionary design was with the C5, which is often seen as the lesser Corvette generation. That while the top version Z06 is one of the fastest cars you can buy for the least money. The 405 hp strong LS6 V8 ensured a sprint time of 4 seconds to 100: that’s fast for 2003. We’re in the age where people who always wanted a C5 can now afford one, so now the time has come for them to be wanted .

Audi R8 (Type 42)

We close this list of cars that are good investments with the very first Audi R8. Everything has actually been said about this recently, now that the car is at the end of its term and the successor will do it radically differently. Of course it is the version with the 5.2 liter V10 that is the most desirable, but the original 4.2 liter FSI V8 is also starting to get classic status. Especially if you can find one with a manual gearbox, because it is the last car with a ‘gated’ gearbox (with an obvious H-pattern in the base). Still beautiful styling, the bizarre of a mid-engine Audi and the end of an era: keep an eye on the first R8.

