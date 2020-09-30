Amidst the corona virus epidemic, the auto industry in the country is once again on track. In view of the festive season, many companies have launched their cars in September. Also, tremendous offers have also been offered on these cars. Seeing the demand of customers and their need, car companies made offers to customers. These cars have been fiercely booked in the month of September, let’s know.

Kia sonet

Kia Motors has launched the Kia Sonet compact SUV car. Kia Motors has launched this car in India with a starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Sonnet is a small but luxurious SUV car. In the Kia Sonnet, you get three engine options which include 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine and 1.0-liter turbo-GDI petrol engine. The car also features features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system, diesel automatic variants, a manual transmission with a smart key remote engine start, a smart air purifier with virus protection and driver and co-passenger ventilated seats. Talking about the interior, it has vertical AC vents, 4.2-inch instrument cluster, 3-spoke steering wheel, cruise control, engine start / stop button, front parking sensor, traction control and 7-speaker BOSE audio system. For safety, features such as 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, brake assist, tire pressure monitor, projector headlamps, and auto headlamps are provided.

Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV

This month Toyota and Maruti together launched the Urban Cruiser. The company has given 6 variants and 9 color options in this car. The price of an urban cruiser mid car is 8.40 lakhs while the premium automatic will be available for 11.30 lakhs. The car has a 1.5-liter petrol engine, which generates 105PS power and 138Nm torque. This engine is equipped with 5 speed manual and 4 speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This car also has SHVS mild-hybrid technology. The company has given LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps in its mid variants. The car will get a 16-inch steel wheel, double-din audio system, which is provided with USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity. The car will get audio control mounted steering. With this, keyless entry and auto climate control will also be available.

Skoda Rapid TSI AT

Skoda India has launched the automatic version of Rapid in India. The ex-showroom price of Rapid Automatic ranges from Rs. 9.49 lakhs to Rs. 13.29 lakhs. Automatic transmission will now be available in all variants of Skoda Rapid, RIDER, RIDER PLUS, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. The Skoda Rapid Automatic is powered by a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine. It generates 110hp power and peak torque of 175Nm. It also has a 6-speed torque converter. Talking about the features, features like Projector Headlamps, LED DRLs, Black Roof in Monte Carlo trim have been given. However, Rapid does not have a sunroof feature. Talking about safety features, dual airbags in the list, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors are present in all trims. The top trims also feature a rear parking camera.

Ford Endeavor Sport

Ford has launched a new special sport edition of its SUV Endeavor, with new design and additional safety features. Its ex-showroom price is 35.10 lakh rupees. This will be the new top-trim variant in the Ford Endeavor vehicle lineup. This new variant will come with all-wheel-drive or 4×4 driveline. Owners of e Endeavor Sport will be able to do many vehicle operations such as starting, stopping, locking or unlocking via remote with the help of Fordpass app.

read this also

These three electric SUVs cover the most distance in full charge, know their price

Car insurance is important, keep these things in mind when taking a policy and renewing it