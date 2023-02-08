Motorists who hate trade-ins would do well to buy a car that is in one of the lists below. They are virtually indestructible models with engines that seem to have an eternal life.

The American iSeeCars examined more than two million cars that were still for sale new at least last year. Subsequently, models with a low sales volume were filtered out, after which it was examined which of these cars had driven at least 200,000 miles, or 321,869 kilometers.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser came out on top together with the Toyota Sequoia. The rest of the top five means little to most Europeans. These are typically American, large SUVs such as the Chevrolet Suburban, Toyota Tundra and GMC Yukon. The Toyota Prius finished in sixth place.

SUVs are often built to last

Of the top 20, at least 2.5 percent had driven more than 300,000 miles, and the top 1 percent of these vehicles have driven between 370,000 and 767,657 miles in the past two decades. The large number of SUVs is striking. These models are generally built to last, because they also have to withstand off-road driving. They are also often equipped with strong engines with many cylinders.

Hybrids extra solid

There are also three hybrids in the top 20, which seems to confirm that these cars are also extremely well built. Toyota recently admitted, when presenting the latest Prius, that it does indeed make its hybrids extra solid from the start to inspire confidence among potential buyers. Because of its reliability, the Prius is therefore the favorite car of many taxi drivers.





