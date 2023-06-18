Sometimes a mechanical compressor is a surprise.

Nowadays almost all cars are equipped with a turbo. This enables the manufacturer to meet all the requirements of the market and the authorities. With a turbo you have everything: power, torque, relatively low consumption and easy scalability. The latter is great for a manufacturer. A basic block that you can adapt a little bit for other power variants. Saves developing engines again.

But a formidable competitor to the turbo is (well, was) the mechanical compressor. Where a turbocharger is driven by the exhaust gases (basically free movement), the compressor is connected to the engine. The compressor first ‘costs’ power and then returns extra power. The gain that can be achieved with a supercharger is often smaller than a turbo, which is why we don’t see them much anymore. But the mechanical compressor has a few advantages. The most important is the throttle response and the rev build. It is almost identical to that of an atmospheric engine.

For today we take a look at some striking, rare or strange cars with a mechanical compressor under the hood! We know that many American muscle cars and pick-ups use this configuration and you can also get the F-Type with a supercharged V8, also in The Netherlands. We are now looking for more specific examples.

Toyota Previa S/C (XR20)

1994–1995

The most unusual supercharged car is the Toyota Previa. In fact, this is one of the most special cars ever built by Toyota. The layout is special. The Previa has the engine in the middle that drives the rear wheels. Exactly, just like a supercar.

You could get the Previa with a 2.4 four-cylinder and, uh, that was it. If you wanted more, you were out of luck. Or you had to opt for the version with a mechanical compressor. The supercharged variant was available for the US market for a very short time in the 1994 and 1995 model years.

Audi A4 3.0 T quattro (8K)

2012 – 2015

The Audi 3.0 ‘T’ is the odd one out. Audi has always been the brand that started working with turbos for more power. Think of the 1.8T and 2.7T. When the 3.2 FSI was retired, Audi opted for a slightly smaller 3.0 with direct injection and a roots compressor. Basically it is just the engine from the Audi S4.

However, Audi chose to also tune the 3.0T back for the regular Audi A4. This delivered 272 hp and 400 Nm. It was the same block as from the S4 and in the S4 you can tickle it very easily. Adding 150 hp is no problem at all. This engine can also be found in various variants in the A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5 and Q7, plus the e-Hybrids from Porsche.

Mazda 626 Comprex (GE)

1992 – 1997

One brand that modifies things differently is Mazda. Especially in the late 80s and early 90s they were super cool with all kinds of special inventions. One of them is the 626 Comprex. That’s a Mazda 626 with a supercharger. That is not so strange, but in combination with a diesel engine!

Now there are various types of superchargers. In principle, the ‘Pressure Wave’ supercharger works best with a diesel engine, although Ferrari has tested it for a Formula 1 engine. For the Mazda 626, it didn’t deliver much in terms of consumption, power or torque. In the end, the Japanese still sold 150,000 supercharged diesel engines.

Mini Cooper S Convertible (R52)

2002 – 2009

Initially they wanted to use the Rover K-series for the Mini, but they were getting a bit old. That’s why BMW and Mini worked with Chrysler on the Tritec engines built in Brazil. In terms of construction, the Tritec is a lot more old-fashioned than the K-Series. The Tritec had one overhead camshaft and a cast iron lower block. So if Rover and BMW both didn’t like it, why did they use the engine? Simple, the answer is money.

However, more power was possible. With an Eaton E45 supercharger, the engine could still deliver enough power for the Mini Cooper S: 163 hp, 170 units after the facelift. In the GP the block even delivered 218 hp! The second generation Mini appeared in 2006 and it received a turbo engine (the Prince). However, the convertible of the old type remained a bit longer, so the supercharger could be ordered until 2008.

Nissan Micra DIG-S (K13)

2011 – 2017

Today, the Nissan Micra is a Renault Clio. At least, wax. The car has been taken off the market. Mitsubishi may now try it, as the recently introduced Colt is also a Japanese Renault Clio. But back to the last ‘real’ Micra, the K13. Nissan has always done special things with the Micras.

Where many manufacturers opted for downsize engines with a turbo, Nissan opted for a supercharger. The HR12DDR engine is a 1.2 three-cylinder engine that, with 98 hp and 142 Nm, delivers exactly 18 hp and 32 Nm more than the version without a compressor. This engine is also supplied in the Nissan Note.

Lancia Trevi Volumex (828)

1982–1984

Lancia used to be a brand that invented things that other brands copied. The brand has a lot of novelties to its name. In that respect, it is not at all strange that Lancia experimented with a supercharger. In the Lancia Beta Trevi, the engine was only delivered for a short time. The Beta has been around since 1972, but the 2000 VX isn’t coming until 1982.

Another issue why the engine is not popular is that the two-litre is already quite good at 120 hp, thanks to fuel injection. Surprisingly, the Volumex has a carburetor and delivers only 15 hp more with 135 hp. However, the consumption is relatively pleasant. The decoration is special. A slightly thicker front spoiler and Zegna upholstery for the interior. From a technical point of view, you received ZF’s power steering as standard.

Jaguar XF 3.0 S/C (X250)

2012 – 2015

We are not going to cover a Jaguar V8. That’s actually a list in itself. The Jaguar V8 with supercharger is one of the finest possible engines out there, if you don’t count consumption. In addition to the supercharged V8, there is also a supercharged six-cylinder. We’ve already discussed the story of this engine, but it’s a strange one.

What Jaguar has done is a V8 with only six cylinders. The V6 block is therefore as long, high and wide as the V8. Only the crankshaft is slightly shorter and you have two cylinders less. Nevertheless, it is a very nice engine that sounds great. In this generation of the Jaguar XF, this engine was available for a very short time.

Toyota Yaris GRMN (XP130)

2017 – 2020

Thanks to the violence of the Toyota GR Yaris, we have almost forgotten about this topper. The Toyota Yaris GRMN initially seems to be ‘just’ a fast Yaris. But they really did their best at Gazoo Racing.

Look, the Ford Fiesta ST was a fast and nice driving Fiesta. But the basis of that was already fun, while the regular Yaris is as exciting as dry bread. The GRMN has a 1.8 engine, the so-called 2ZR-FE. That is a four-cylinder with VVTL-I (Toyota’s VTEC) and a compressor. Just like Toyota built them for Lotus. Only 550 were built.

Crossfire SRT-6 Roadster (ZH)

2004 – 2006

The car that colleague @machielvdd actually should have bought. In a tan. Of course. The Chrysler Crossfire is based on the Mercedes SLK and Mercedes has supplied a huge number of Kompressor engines, such as the 200 Kompressor and 230 Kompressor. The 55 Kompressor (with the V8) is also known, but Mercedes has also recently built M112 six-cylinder with superchargers.

These ended up in the Mercedes-Benz C32 AMG and the super rare SLK32 AMG. Completely obscure is the Chrysler Crossfire version, the SRT-6. Despite having an SRT badge, the car is built from Mercedes and AMG parts at the Karmann factory in Osnabrück. The engine here is good for 330 hp and 420 Nm. 2,507 of the coupé were built, the SRT-6 Roadster is really rare: 1,500 copies.

Bonus! Aston Martin V8 Vantage LeMans

1999 – 2000

What’s cooler than one supercharger? Exactly, two superchargers. The ancient Tadek Marek V8 had to compete against Ferrari’s increasingly stronger twelve-cylinder engines. With two superchargers, Aston Martin managed to parry well on paper. What is called: with 550 hp and torque of 800 Nm, the Aston Martins was stronger than any V12 from Ferrari. You should not see the V8 Vantage as a Ferrari, but a kind of combination between a sports car and Bentley on steroids.

The interior is luxurious, with soft leather, deep-pile carpet and real wood inlay. Thanks to the two superchargers you not only have a lot of torque, but also from very low revs and a direct response. Is there no downside to this engine? Yes, small thing: consumption is disastrous even for the type of car. Aston Martin can’t do much about that, but the power can. So a V600 version came later, with 600 hp. This package can be retro-fitted to a regular V8 Vantage.

