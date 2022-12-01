For a new car you soon have to pay a small amount of money. But in miniature, almost every car can be bought for a few tenners. These are the nicest, most beautiful and surprising scale models of the moment, selected by our car editors.

Volkswagen Transporter T2 Westfalia. © Bart Hoogveld



The Volkswagen Transporter has been a popular camper for years. This T2 (thus of the second generation) was built in 1978 and was supplied by Westfalia as a camper at the time. Miniature car manufacturer Ixo reproduces it in 1 to 43. Nice details are the pop-up roof, the typical spare wheel housing on the nose and the power connection. But most surprising is the colorful seat cover. The furniture of a camper can also be clearly recognized in the interior. Retail price about 30 euros. We saw him the German webshop CK-Modelcars.

Volkswagen Transporter T2 Westfalia. © Bart Hoogveld



Neoplan Skyliner. © Bart Hoogveld



Bus travel seems to have passed its peak in the Netherlands, but it was extremely popular with the general public at the end of the last century. Many coaches were therefore made as a double-decker, such as this Neoplan NH 22L Skyliner from 1983. Manufacturer Ixo supplies it in a scale of 1:43. In the very successful model you can see all the seats. The exterior with all the paintings and different paint colors has also been beautifully reproduced. The scale model is for sale for approximately 50 euros in model car shops and webshops, such as Schuiten Miniaturen.

Neoplan Skyliner. © Bart Hoogveld



Citroen Méhari. © Bart Hoogveld



Between 1968 and 1988 Citroën dared to make a feather-light off-road and beach car. This Méhari was technically based on the Citroën 2CV and was also used as a service car with the Gendarmerie and the French army. At a scale of 1:18, this is a fairly large model, so that many details could be incorporated. Included accessories are the rear seats and a pop-up roof. To order in the Citroen webshop for 47.60 euros. See also Russia's attack: People in Kiev are supposed to prepare Molotov cocktails for battle

Citroen Méhari. © Bart Hoogveld



Mercedes EQS. © Bart Hoogveld



The EQS is Mercedes’ top electric model and one of the most spectacular, high-tech electric cars of our time. The limousine has been recreated down to the smallest details in a scale of 1:18. The doors and tailgate can be opened. For example, we see the hyperscreen: the screen that extends over the full width of the dashboard. Included is a white glove to prevent fingerprints. Available in the official Mercedes-Benz online shop for 102 euros.

Mercedes EQS. © Bart Hoogveld



Volvo FH16 750 4×2. © Bart Hoogveld



This truck combination is the current Volvo FH16 750 (hp) 4×2 with three-axle trailer. Recreated with great attention to detail in a scale of 1:43, as shown by the colorful taillights. As with the original, the cabin can be tilted, revealing the engine and diesel tank. The scale model is almost 40 centimeters long. Available in the Volvo Group merchandise shop for 139 euros. Too expensive? Same combination is also for sale there in scale 1:87 for only 15 euros.

Volvo FH16 750 4X2. © Bart Hoogveld



Peugeot Rifter Gendarmerie. © Bart Hoogveld



The Rifter, Peugeot’s small van, also exists as a passenger car version. And it is used by the French Gendarmerie, among others. The equally French manufacturer Norev has recreated such a copy from 2019 in a scale of 1:43. The modern light box on the roof is not missing. The painting on the outside is also the same as the original. Actually, we only miss the antenna(s). In web shops, such as CK-Modelcarsyou can buy this scale model for around 25 euros. See also Peskov commented on the publication of Bloomberg about the “beginning of the invasion” of Ukraine

Peugeot Rifter Gendarmerie. © Bart Hoogveld



Mercedes-Benz G-Class Feuerwehr. © Bart Hoogveld



Few cars have been in production for as long as this angular all-terrain vehicle. Its extensive 4×4 technology and robust character made it the favorite of the Dutch army, but also the German fire brigade, for example. This impressive model in scale 1:18 bears witness to this. Model year 2015 was taken as an example. There are four siren horns on the hood, a flashing light box on the roof and we even see the infotainment screen inside. Made by iScale, retail price around 70 euros. Among other available at CK-Modelcars.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Feuerwehr. © Bart Hoogveld



Renault 5 E-Tech Prototype

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric Prototype. © Bart Hoogveld



The Renault 5 celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Renault has announced that it will return in a new guise, fully electric in 2024. The harbinger of this is this prototype that is for sale in 1:43 scale The Originals Store, the official Renault webshop. The eye-catcher is the bright yellow paint color in combination with the red accents along the roofline and in the wheels. The French Solido is the maker and the price is 69 euros.

Renault 5 e-Tech Electric Prototype. © Bart Hoogveld



Audi eTron GT. © Bart Hoogveld



The e-Tron GT is one of the most beautiful electric sports cars of recent times. The clean-lined car comes into its own in a scale of 1:43. Beautifully detailed are the rear lights, which extend over the full width. The exterior mirrors are also lifelike. The miniature car has German license plates, on which the letters IN indicate that it comes from Ingolstadt: the headquarters of Audi. For 49.95 euros available in the brand’s webshop.

Audi eTron GT. © Bart Hoogveld



Opel Astra. © Bart Hoogveld



The new Astra shows the brand’s new family face. Opels have never looked so exciting and tough. This scale model in 1:43 also bears witness to it. And then this miniature has also been sprayed by manufacturer Norev in the exciting color Kult Yellow, which contrasts beautifully with the black roof. The shark fin antenna on the roof, the fuel flap: we can see it all. Available in the Opel webshop for 34.90. See also Russia wants to sue Ukrainians – without the UN

Opel Astra. © Bart Hoogveld



Land rover Defender in scale 1:18. © Bart Hoogveld



Finally there was suddenly a successor to the iconic Defender (1983-2016). The model presented in 2020 has been reproduced in a scale of 1:18. All doors and the hood can be opened. In the interior, which has been recreated with the utmost precision, we even see the seat belts and instruments. It undoubtedly leads to a lot of manual work in the Land Rover web shop to a high price: 280 euros. Fortunately, you can also order it there in 1:43 for 84 euros. That is, for example, the Defender 110 Explorer Pro shown here, with beautifully recreated off-road exterior decoration, such as the extra fuel tank at the rear side window. As with almost all models in scale 1 to 43, the doors and hood cannot be opened. But so is the price.

Land rover Defender in scale 1:18. © Bart Hoogveld



Land Rover Defender in scale 1:43. © Bart Hoogveld



Land Rover Defender in scale 1:43. © Bart Hoogveld



Renault Megane E-Tech. © Bart Hoogveld



With the new generation of the popular Mégane, Renault takes a different tack. It bears witness to Renault’s completely new design direction, has infotainment from Google and is fully electrically powered for the first time. Miniature car maker Norev, as French as Renault, has recreated this milestone in detail, including the 20-inch wheels and LED headlights, which are clearly recognizable. This model car in scale 1:43 is for sale in the Renault webshop for 29 euros.

Renault Megane E-Tech. © Bart Hoogveld







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.