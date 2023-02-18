Good news for fans of exclusive sports cars: small car manufacturers will still be allowed to sell new cars with a combustion engine in the EU after 2035. This applies to all manufacturers who build a maximum of 1000 cars per year.

This week it became official: all new cars in the EU must be emission-free from 2035. For the sake of form, the plan still has to pass the European Council, but that is only a formality. So it is now certain: car manufacturers will only be allowed to sell zero-emission cars in the EU from 2035.

Donkervoort

There is an exception, however, according to the EU's official statement on the plans. This exception brings very good news for the Paganis and Donkervoorts of this world. Small car manufacturers, defined by the EU as manufacturers that build up to 1,000 cars per year, are allowed to build and sell emission-free models in the EU – even after 2035.

McLaren too?

If we take the wording on the EU website literally, it seems that the exception only applies to manufacturers who build a total of up to 1000 cars per year and not to manufacturers who deliver up to 1000 new vehicles per year in the EU. Take McLaren: it builds more than 1,000 cars a year, but delivers less than 1,000 a year in the EU.

Bugatti

It is certainly good news for manufacturers such as Donkervoort, Morgan, Pagani, Koenigsegg, Bugatti, Zenvo, KTM, Ariel, BAC and Radical. In any case, they produce less than 1000 cars per year and can therefore continue to do so (for the time being).





