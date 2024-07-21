Home page politics

After his withdrawal, Joe Biden has proposed his Vice President Kamala Harris as an alternative. But the succession is still open. There are several candidates in the race.

Washington – The Clintons want it, the Obamas are silent: After the withdrawal of Joe Biden from the US election campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris as the first candidate for the succession. But her nomination is controversial. Because the Democrats There are other alternatives in the race. A total of six candidates are said to have ambitions for the top post in the White House. But they all have one thing in common: They must first get past the Republican challenger Donald Trump over.

Joe Biden withdraws – and proposes Kamala Harris as an alternative

Against this backdrop, the Democrats are facing turbulent times ahead of the US election. After days of debate about his health, US President Joe Biden has pulled the ripcord and announced his withdrawal from the election campaign against Republican candidate Donald Trump – and at the same time named his Vice President Kamala Harris as an alternative.

Harris was moved and determined to accept the challenge. In a written statement, she said: “I am honored to have the President’s support and I intend to earn and win this nomination.” But within the party, the recommendation of Biden as the successor triggered mixed reactions. While former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary approved the decision, former President Barack Obama remained ostentatiously silent on the matter. He simply limited himself to thanking his old companion for his services.

Debate about Biden’s successor: Harris, Obama, Buttigieg – list of possible candidates

But is the way now clear for Harris? The party leadership also remained tight-lipped. The work that now needs to be done is “unprecedented” but clear, the party leadership said only according to the news agency dpa In the coming days, they will “set in motion a transparent and orderly process” to select a candidate as a united party who can defeat Republican Donald Trump in November. The delegates are aware of their responsibility to quickly present a candidate to the American people.

But who is a possible alternative to Harris to succeed Biden? Even before the US President withdrew from the US election campaign, names kept cropping up behind the scenes. The US Forbes-Magazine recently compiled a list.

Harris instead of Biden: Vice President must assert herself against alternatives

But what speaks for or against the candidates? With Kamala Harris, the case is clear. As the current Vice President under Biden, she can quickly jump into the role. However, according to polls, the 59-year-old cannot keep up with the popularity of the current president. A recent poll by USAToday and Suffolk University shows that only 36 percent of respondents are satisfied with their work, while 52 percent view it critically.

Bernie Sanders’ chances don’t seem to be any better, as he pledged his support to Biden almost a year ago. The party is particularly bothered by his statements that he is oriented towards democratic socialism. Such a political orientation hardly seems to be capable of gaining a majority in the USA.

Michelle Obama is a constant topic – but the former First Lady rejects Biden’s successor

That is why Michelle Obama has been mentioned repeatedly recently as a possible Biden alternative. The former First Lady has excellent poll ratings. In a survey for the US portal Newsweek She received 46 percent approval and would be supported by one in five Trump voters. The only problem is that she has so far strictly refused to run.

Alternatives to Harris and Biden: Several governors in waiting

Others would probably rise to the challenge. Governors Gavin Newsom (California), JB Pritzker (Illinois), Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan), Jared Polis (Colorado) and Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania) are said to have ambitions. So far, however, they have not wanted to publicly oppose Biden. It is unclear whether they will now openly come out of hiding after the US President has already proposed Harris as his successor.

The same applies to Pete Buttigieg. The 42-year-old dropped out of the 2020 primaries early and is currently serving as Secretary of Transportation in Biden’s cabinet. Last year, however, he made himself vulnerable due to the East Palestine train crash in Ohio, which released toxic chemicals. It was not only the Republicans who criticized his lack of response. In a conversation with CNN Buttigieg admitted mistakes and admitted that he had underestimated the political consequences of the accident. He should have shown up at the scene of the accident earlier, which he believes would have helped the citizens. For the time being, Buttigieg seems to have said goodbye to the discussion about the presidency. But it is quite possible that he will make a new attempt in later years. Unlike Biden and Trump, his age plays into his hands. (jkf)