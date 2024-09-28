Through the analysis of reviews and other important data, a renowned gastronomic recommendation website published a ranking of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the United Statesin a list in which certain California establishments stand out.

According to the criteria of

Thousands of buildings are erected throughout the United States. gastronomic establishments with different offersbut not all comply with the romantic facet that characterizes the classification created by the website of Yelp. Based on the analysis of restaurants with reviews mentioning words and phrases like “romantic,” “date night,” and “Valentine’s Day”the page made the first draft of the report.

According to data later collected by the renowned website, the These California restaurants are the “most romantic” to eat in the United States:

Cesarina, San Diego: located at Calle Voltaire 4161 Estela B, specializes in Italian food Barrel 33, Ventura: located at 1067 E Thompson Blvd, has a wide range of wines and pizzas, specializing in Mediterranean food Barrique, Venice: located at 796 Main St, is a wine bar focused on Italian cuisine Nova Kitchen & Bar, Garden Grove: located at 12361 Chapman Ave, the gastronomic offer is based on Asian fusion food and sushi The Goat & Vine, Temecula: located at 41923 2nd St Ste 103, has a wide offering of pizza, sandwiches and salads

The preparation of the report on the most romantic restaurants

To establish a true ranking of the most romantic restaurants in the country, the website ranked the mentioned places using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the keywords.

Then, included a maximum of five businesses per city for geographic diversitythus determining the order of the classification. According to the information shared by the page, all the establishments included were marked as open at the end of 2023.