These buildings are historical heritage and have served as locations in ‘His Majesty’

The monarchy has inspired two of the latest fiction series that have reached platforms in Spain, with ‘The Brief Life’ and ‘His Majesty’. The latter, available in prime video, and is a modern satire in which a fictitious Infanta Pilar, played by Anna Castillohe has to take control of the reign after his father, the king, whom he gives life Pablo Derquiwill star in a corruption scandal. A fiction that has used for its most real locations, buildings that are part of the historical heritage declared as goods of cultural interest.

THE PALACE OF ‘LA GRANJA’: The Royal Facade of ‘His Majesty’

The Royal Palace of the ‘His Majesty’ series is not that of life, but has been rebuilt with different locations with which the house of the fictitious royal family has been taken to fiction, and one of them has been The farm of San Idelfonsowhich has also set ‘The brief life’ of Movistar Plus.

The Palacio de la Granja de San Idelfonso is the only employee building that has served as a residence of the monarchy in real life. Was commanded by Felipe vthe first Bourbon in Spain, as a place for summer rest and after his abdication in his son Luis I, which only lasted a few months.





Built at the beginning of the 18th century, it is based on the palaces of the French monarchy and has served in ‘His Majesty’ as a facade and the exteriors of the fictional palace, with his imposing gardens and fountains, which make him one of the jewels of historical heritage. The palace is open inside visits in the old rooms.

Linares Palace: The Infanta Bedroom

For the interiors of the Palace of the series, in ‘His Majesty’ three different locations have been used. One of them is the now called ‘House of America‘, in the building known as Palacio de Linares, for having belonged to the Marquises of Linares, their first owners, and who are protagonists of a famous legend about ghosts in this enclave.

This building was one of the most luxurious residences of the Madrid Madrid with paintings, marbles or carpets as original details that can still be seen, being open to visits. Located in the Plaza de Cibeles, in the series it is where the bedroom of the Infanta Pilar has been set, with certain modifications, and previously it had been the filming of the filming of National Heritage of Luis García Berlangaand of video clips of Malú either Amaral.

Palacio de Santoña: halls and dining room

The dining room and halls, decorated with busts from previous kings of Spain, has been shot in the Palacio de Santoña building, located between the prince and garden streets of the capital, and which was built in the 16th century work of Pedro de RiverA, to be repaired later. It is currently owned by the Chamber of Commerce of Madrid, and has visits suspended at the moment.

Real Casino de Madrid: The fictitious throne hall

There is no palace without a throne room, but in this case for the ‘His Majesty’ series, a fictional has been located in the Madrid casino. A building dating from 1910, which was declared interest of cultural good and is historical heritage. Currently it is still hosted with Real Casino de Madridan association created in 1836, in the street of Alcalá and has the Paco Roncero restaurant with two Michelin stars.