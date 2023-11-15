A daring robbery that doesn’t go entirely according to plan, forcing the crook to jump from a moving truck onto his accomplice’s car to escape. If anyone were to say anything about family, it would be a scene The Fast and the Furious be, but it is not. The events described really took place last week near Paris.

To make it even more stereotypical, the crooks targeted two trucks full of champagne. You may wonder what on earth to do with that, until you hear that the value of the two trailers was 600,000 euros. The thieves had successfully stolen the trucks, but they had not taken the GPS trackers into account.

Jumping out of a moving truck

About 20 kilometers from Paris, the police spotted the two trucks. According to HLN the criminals first tried to shake off the police with wild maneuvers. Ultimately, one of the criminals jumped from a (slowly) moving truck onto the car of an accomplice. It is not known if this was a black Honda Civic with green neon lights.

By the way, if you want to feel nice and old again, you should see what Toretto and his companions risk prison sentences for in the first part of the F&Fseries. The stolen property includes a Panasonic television with a built-in video tape player and tape recorders. Seriously, they weren’t even DVD players yet. That’s how old the movie is now.

The getaway car managed to shake off the police and the second truck was apparently able to escape far enough in the chaos so that the driver could safely get out and also flee. He left the truck at an exit down the road. The cargo of champagne was shaken, but otherwise undamaged. Such an outcome is quite worth a shot.