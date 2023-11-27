stolen urnThey wanted to be together forever, even after their death. That is why Jacqueline, Richard and Jean-Paul van der Waals ensured that the ashes of their deceased parents were kept in an urn. Until that urn was stolen from the Oosterbegraafplaats in Alphen. “This feels so empty, we want them back.”
Serena Hoffman
Latest update:
10:20
