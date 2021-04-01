It is no surprise to anyone that the latest video game from the Polish studio CD Projekt Red It has been a fiasco in every way. Endless bugs and bugs overshadowed a release that the company idealized completely different. However, this does not mean that the world of the title, Night City, is not immersive and very alive, but quite the opposite. Thanks to this, it is that various fans have shown their taste for the game and it is a Bulgarian model who shows these brilliant cosplay of Panam Palmer and Judy Alvarez from Cyberpunk 2077.

Through your Instagram account, Tereza Toskova (ezysummerscosplay) He has uploaded some very attractive photos of his cosplay of the Cyberpunk 2077 characters. What seems more curious is that both characters of the video game with very different features between them, are made by the same model, which never ceases to amaze and hallucinate us every time we see it.

Panam Palmer and Judy Alvarez cosplay from Cyberpunk 2077

As it counts DualShockersTereza Toskova, better known as Ezy, is a freelance 2D and 3D artist from Bulgaria. She is known for cosplaying different video game characters, such as the Scarlet Witch from WandaVision, Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village and Tifa from Final Fantasy 7. Ezy is characterized by taking her cosplay to a high level, since she follows all the details of the characters in a very meticulous way.

Remember that Cyberpunk 2077 recently released its largest patch to date, where it corrects more than 500 errors and bugs. Despite having a disastrous launch, it has still managed to sell 13 million copies worldwide, and this number is expected to increase with the patches that will be released later this year along with the next gen version. What do you think of cosplay?

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.